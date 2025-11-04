SNEF Marks 45 Years as the Voice of Employers in Singapore's Tripartite System

SINGAPORE, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) commemorated 45 years as the voice of employers in Singapore's tripartite system at the SNEF45 Employers' Summit on 4 November 2025. Themed Forging the Future of Work Together, the summit reflects SNEF's long-standing commitment to advancing tripartism and championing employers' interests. At the event, SNEF also announced the SNEF Advisory, Resource, and Consultancy Centre and the SNEF Research Advisory Panel to better serve our members in workforce and workplace transformation as well as to advise and collaborate with SNEF on policy research.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Mr Gan Kim Yong with Tripartite Leaders and SNEF Council

The milestone celebration was graced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Mr Gan Kim Yong, and attended by Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology in the Ministry of Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng, NTUC President Miss K. Thanaletchimi and NTUC Secretary-General Mr Ng Chee Meng. The event had more than 300 guests including SNEF members, business leaders, representatives from the union, and trade associations and chambers.

Celebrating 45 Years of Tripartite Partnership and Progress

Over the past 45 years, SNEF has played a vital role in shaping Singapore's fair and progressive labour landscape through strong tripartite collaboration. From steering employers through the pandemic and driving workplace safety to helping shape landmark policies and legislations such as the Workplace Fairness Act and Progressive Wage Model, SNEF has consistently advocated for balanced, practical, and forward-looking solutions that benefit both employers and employees.

SNEF President Mr Tan Hee Teck said, "SNEF will continue to strengthen our engagements with members through more in-depth discussions on manpower and related national policies, quality dialogues with our Tripartite Partners, topical talks and workshops for our new and existing members. This is more critical than ever in a fast-evolving world, where we need to help our members and the broader business community navigate new realities."

Two new initiatives to drive workforce and workplace transformation

SNEF also announced two new initiatives at the event today:

SNEF Advisory, Resource, and Consultancy Centre (ARCC)

A one-stop resource hub for employers, the ARCC@SNEF consolidates and expands SNEF's existing services, offering comprehensive support to help employers navigate workforce and workplace challenges and drive sustainable growth. It will provide employers a wide range of advisory, consultancy, and resource services to support the workforce and workplace transformation.

SNEF Research Advisory Panel (RAP)

The SNEF Research Advisory Panel consists of 5 distinguished academics who will provide expertise and independent insights to guide SNEF's research agenda and better enable SNEF to champion employers' interests with data-driven insights.

SNEF45 Employers' Summit : Forging the Future of Work Together

Featuring a keynote address by Dr. He Zhengyu, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Ant Group, and a panel discussion, the SNEF45 Employers' Summit explored how organisations can harness AI and innovation while safeguarding workforce well-being and inclusivity.

Moderated by Mr Marcus Lam, Executive Chairman of PwC Singapore and Honorary Treasurer for SNEF, the panel featured Ms Rowena Yeo, Global Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President, Technology Services, Johnson & Johnson, Dr Ivan Png, Distinguished Professor, National University of Singapore and also a member of the SNEF RAP, and Mr Ranjiv Ramanathan, Senior Vice President, SG Hub Transformation and Development, SATS Ltd. Titled "Better Jobs or End of Jobs?", the panel discussed how AI can be integrated into the workflow to boost sustainable growth and productivity while nurturing AI skills in the workforce and trust in the technology.

