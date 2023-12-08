Seven Iconic Attractions Bring a European Ski Resort Experience to Life

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A white Christmas has descended upon ifc mall, where SnowPark is welcoming guests from now until 1 January 2024. Inspired by romantic European ski resorts, SnowPark has transformed the Oval Atrium of ifc mall into a dream winter destination, where seven checkpoints feature exhilarating installations and interactive activities that immerse the senses in a snowy yet cosy experience. Upon creating a digital Explorer Pass, guests can begin their journey with a ride on the ski lift and enter the 8.5-metre-tall Christmas tree where falling snow awaits, before venturing into the action-packed interactive zones to discover the thrill of skiing and other winter activities. Afterwards, après ski delights will pamper the palate and fill the heart with warmth and sweetness! Winter sports and fashion enthusiasts can also visit the latest Moncler Grenoble pop-up showcase to explore the brand's peak performance ski collection. ifc mall has even launched a spectacular array of seasonal shopping offers to take the winter magic to a whole new level!

“SnowPark” at ifc mall Makes a White Christmas in Hong Kong a Reality

Embark on a Christmas Adventure Full of Perfect Photo Spots

The delightful atmosphere in the Oval Atrium is the first sign that a wondrous Christmas experience awaits you. Festive lights and falling snow have woven a scene that is straight out of a classic storybook, transporting you to a quaint European ski resort. Welcome to a multi-sensory winter wonderland!

Photo Checkpoint 1:

Create a Personalised Explorer Pass with AI Photo in the "Gear Up" Kiosk

Guests are first invited to check in at the "Gear Up" kiosk, which features an A-frame architecture and interior inspired by holiday homes in Scandinavia. After registering on the campaign website, guests can generate an AI photo from a personal photo for free to use on their digital Explorer Pass. With this unique pass, they're ready to kick off their SnowPark exploration!

Photo Checkpoint 2:

Hop onto the Full-Scale "Ski Lift" to Admire the Snowy Landscape

The first stop after the kiosk is the "Ski Lift", which features two life-size cable cars painted in the iconic Christmas colours of mulled wine and forest green. Guests are welcome to take photos in or outside the cable cars for one-of-a-kind holiday snaps full of festive cheer.

Photo Checkpoint 3:

Experience Hygge in the "Take a Break" Cabin

After the ski lift, guests will find themselves in front of the "Take a Break" cabin. The warm and cheerful interior of this stunning glass dome features a traditional fireplace, Christmas trees and glittering decorations—the perfect setting in which to enjoy a quiet moment of traditional Scandinavian hygge. Don't forget to bid farewell to the one-metre-plus snowman as you leave. This friendly guardian of the glass dome is always happy to share festive blessings!

Photo Checkpoint 4:

Navigate the Snow-Covered Slopes in "Sledding Fun"

Located at the far end of SnowPark, "Sledding Fun" offers the romantic experience of a "ride" on a traditional wooden sled in a small forest of Christmas trees. Remember to take plenty of pictures to immortalise this fun-filled moment!

The Real Action Begins with Immersive Experiences in the Multi-Media Interactive Zones

After visiting the photo checkpoints, it's time for a thrilling adventure to fully experience the charm of SnowPark! Guests will be engaged both physically and mentally in the multi-media interactive zones as they partake in a series of realistic simulated activities, including a walk in falling snow, ice fishing, and skiing. This unique experience of winter fun is sure to ignite everyone's passion for the snowy season!

Interactive Zone 1: Touch the Walls and Let Snow Embrace You Inside "Snowiverse"

Housed inside the giant 8.5-metre Christmas tree, "Snowiverse" is a magical place of dancing snowflakes and shimmering ice crystals, created with projection mapping. Snowmen, deer and the gently falling snow form an exquisite painting in motion. Guests can even participate in the creation by touching the walls to trigger more snowfall and other effects.

Interactive Zone 2: Test your Skills in the "Ice Fishing Challenge"

The "Ice Fishing Challenge" is a fun-filled, interactive game designed to look like a frozen lake. You need to catch as many fish as possible by casting the fishing rod into the lake and lifting it up to catch fish. It's a game that requires both patience and quick reactions! Players can compete with friends and family to heighten the excitement!

Interactive Zone 3: Speed Down the Piste in the "Let's Ski" Experience

The "Let's Ski" Experience is the most intense activity in SnowPark. As soon as you step on the ramp, you'll feel yourself transported to a ski piste! Go full speed and feel the adrenaline rush! This sophisticated ski simulator and the looming snow-capped mountains on the panoramic screen create an immersive sensation of pure skiing excitement that's so real, you might even feel the icy cold of winter!

Spread Holiday Blessings by Donating to Charity

Prepare for Your Next Ski Trip with a Visit to a Special Ski Fashion Showcase

In addition to creating a personalised digital Explorer Pass with an AI photo, guests can obtain a physical Explorer Pass as a keepsake and earn shopping privileges at over 40 ifc mall tenants by donating HK$100 to the Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF HK) at the "Gear Up" kiosk. Every donation helps to offer hope to children in need during the festive season. Meanwhile, using either their digital or physical Explorer Pass, guests can check in at various attractions for the chance to redeem a gift at the Souvenir Kiosk, available on a first come, first served basis while stocks last.

Naturally, a trip to ifc mall's SnowPark may leave one yearning for a real ski vacation. To provide guests with inspiration for the latest winter sport fashion, ifc mall has teamed up with its tenant Moncler to present the Moncler Grenoble pop-up showcase featuring the brand's latest Grenoble collection of coveted ski wear and gear. Pick your favourite pieces and be the star of the show next time you speed down real snow-covered slopes!

Location: Podium Level 1, ifc mall (Next to ZARA, Shop 1067-72)

Details of the "SnowPark" Christmas Installation at ifc mall Hong Kong

Date: From now until – 1 January 2024 (Monday)

Time: 10:30 – 21:00

Location: Oval Atrium, Podium Level 1, ifc mall

Website: www.ifc.com.hk/xmas2023/

Telephone: 2295 3308

Enjoy Delightful Christmas Shopping Rewards at ifc mall

After a fun-filled adventure at SnowPark, don't forget to shop for unique gifts in preparation for the season's year-end parties and festive gatherings. ifc mall is launching a series of winter shopping rewards to bring delightful surprises to shoppers. From now until stocks run out, become a CLUB ic member and spend HK$3,000 or above by electronic payment on the same day to receive ifc mall e-Gift Vouchers worth over HK$28,000. You can even receive one Christmas Hamper upon spending HK$30,000 by electronic payment on the same day, while stocks last!* Meanwhile, from now until 31 January 2024, additional e-Gift Vouchers worth up to HK$7,200 will be awarded to those who spend the designated amounts with a Citi Credit Card. For details, please contact the staff at the Gift Redemption Counter located on Podium Level 2.

Same-Day Spending (Max. 2 Receipts by Electronic Payment) e-Gift Vouchers Conditional e-Gift Dining Vouchers Conditional e-Gift Vouchers Additional e-Gift Vouchers for Citi Credit Card Cardholders# Mon – Sun Mon – Thu Fri – Sun & Public Holiday HK$3,000+ HK$100 HK$100 -- -- HK$100 HK$9,000+ HK$400 -- HK$400 HK$15,000+ HK$550 HK$30,000+ HK$600 HK$800 HK$1,600 HK$60,000+ HK$1,500 HK$1,200 HK$2,000 HK$2,400 HK$600,000+ HK$24,000 HK$3,200 HK$4,000

* ifc mall Christmas Shopping Rewards Programme 2023 is held at ifc mall from 22 November to 26 December 2023, while stocks last. A maximum of two same-day sales receipts from two different shops are allowed, with each purchase for HK$100 or above, made by the same member. The eligible spending of a CLUB ic Master Member and Affiliated Member is counted individually. Spending in Apple Store is not eligible. Each member is entitled to one redemption per day. # Citi Credit Card cardholders who spend the specified amount are entitled to receive Citi-ifc mall e-Gift Voucher(s). Each cardholder is entitled to this offer ONCE per day, up to THREE times, amounting to a maximum of HK$7,200 Citi-ifc mall e-Gift Vouchers during the entire promotion period (based on transaction dates). The redemption must be made at the Gift Redemption Counter on Podium Level 2. Terms and Conditions apply. For details, please refer to the Citibank website: citibank.hk/ifc.

Details of the 2023 Christmas Redemption Programme at ifc mall Hong Kong

Date: From now until stocks run out

Time: 10:30 – 21:30

Location: Gift Redemption Counter, Podium Level 2, ifc (Next to CHANEL Shoes, Shop 2082)

Exclusive Redemption Counter for CLUB ic Gold or above Members:

CLUB ic Lobby, U2, One International Finance Centre

Time: 10am – 8pm

Feel the Joy of Live Christmas Music

It wouldn't be Christmas without festive music! ifc mall has arranged a heart-warming programme of live Christmas music performances to bring holiday joy to shoppers of all ages. The performances each last about 45 minutes per session and will be available on the following dates*:

Date: 9, 10, 16, 23-26 and 31 December 2023

Time: 15:00 – 16:00

Location: Oval Atrium, Podium Level 1, ifc mall

*Programme is subject to change. On-site announcements are considered final.

Exclusive Après-Ski Delights

From today to 28 December 2023, visitors to SnowPark can wrap up their ski adventure with "Après-ski Delights" at designated merchants. Limited stocks are available on a first come, first served basis. Terms and conditions apply.

DALLOYAU (Shop 2028) Sip on special Christmas beverages at DALLOYAU and feel all warm and cosy inside! L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon Hong Kong (Shop 2045A) This Christmas, Le Salon de Thé de Joël Robuchon is presenting its special Christmas dessert "Le Ski" exclusively at ifc mall. The raspberry mousse cake with notes of rose and lychee turns a ski trip into a scrumptious dessert for a very different kind of ski experience!

About ifc mall Hong Kong

ifc at Central Waterfront is one of Hong Kong's leading business and leisure destinations. Comprising a unique combination of prestigious offices, high-end shopping and entertainment outlets, and Hong Kong's finest hotel and suite hotel – Four Seasons Hotel and Four Seasons Place – the 4.47 million square feet complex offers a truly inspiring working, shopping and living experience.

With more than 200 fine stores featuring international premier brands, flagship stores and unique concept stores, ifc mall is the place to go for extraordinary shopping, dining, leisure and entertainment. It is not only a hotspot for sightseeing in Hong Kong, but also an iconic world-class shopping destination.

