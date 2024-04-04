Snyk to Participate in Black Hat Asia 2024

BOSTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Snyk, the leader in developer security, will participate in Black Hat Asia 2024, an international cybersecurity event to be held in Singapore from April 16-19, 2024. Lawrence Crowther , Head of Solutions Engineering APJ at Snyk, will be speaking on a panel session, "Securing the Next-Gen Software Development: Challenges & Solutions."

Black Hat, an event that provides attendees with the latest research, developments, and trends in information security, will be held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from Tuesday, April 16 to Friday, April 19. The event will bring together some of the industry's most accomplished professionals and researchers for hands-on training on advanced technologies, as well as the latest research and vulnerability disclosures.

Lawrence Crowther, Head of Solutions Engineering APJ at Snyk, will join a panel session titled "Securing the Next-Gen Software Development: Challenges & Solutions." This session will delve into vital cybersecurity areas such as scaling security measures, incorporating AI into security frameworks, and finding the right balance between people, processes, and tools for effective risk management. The aim is to offer valuable insights for improving security postures and managing application risks more efficiently.

Lawrence Crowther is a leader in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) tech scene with over 20+ years of experience. Currently, he heads the APJ solutions engineering team at Snyk, where his team helps grow the business and promote Snyk's offerings across the region. Previously, Lawrence held senior positions at Elastic and Pivotal Software, where he focused on solution architecture, product leadership, and building successful businesses in the cloud-native space. His experience spans open source software, distributed systems, and securing modern cloud native application environments. Throughout his career, Lawrence has played a key role in high-growth software companies that have either gone public or been acquired, demonstrating his expertise in building businesses at scale.

About Black Hat

Founded in 1997, Black Hat is an internationally recognized cyber security event series that provides the most technical and relevant information security research. multi-day event that has grown from one annual conference to an internationally respected information security event series, provide the security community with the latest cutting-edge research, developments, and trends.

About Snyk

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world's developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk's Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer's workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 2,500+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

Website: https://snyk.io

