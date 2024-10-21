Soak Like a Local: Agoda Shares Best Practices for Japanese Onsen Visits

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Japan being a top international destination, digital travel platform Agoda shares insights into the unique hot spring culture in the land of the rising sun. For first time travelers to Japan, the etiquettes and best practices at public baths can be daunting. Understanding the dos and don'ts of onsen bathing can enhance the experience for visitors and locals alike.

Onsen, or Japanese hot springs, offer a relaxing and culturally rich experience. Many holiday accommodations in Japan, from hotels to traditional Ryokans, have a public bathing area. However, the etiquette surrounding onsen can be intricate. Agoda has compiled a list of best practices to ensure travelers can fully enjoy this unique aspect of Japanese culture.

Understanding the Yukata: Before entering the onsen, guests are often provided with a yukata, a casual kimono. Wear it with the left side over the right and secure it with the sash. This traditional attire is both comfortable and appropriate for moving around the onsen area. Slippers can be stored at the onsen entrance, as footwear is not allowed in the bathing area. Pre-Bath Rituals: It's customary to wash and rinse thoroughly before entering the communal bath. This ensures cleanliness and respect for other bathers. Most onsen facilities provide soap and shampoo for this purpose. Next to the bath, there's often a smaller basin with a bucket. This can be used for a final pre-bath rinse, a ritual the Japanese call 'kakeyu'. Respectful Silence: Onsens are places of relaxation and tranquility. Keeping conversations to a minimum and speaking softly is appreciated by fellow bathers seeking a peaceful experience. Swimming and splashing are not allowed for the same reason. Towel Etiquette: Since clothing, including any kind of swimwear, is not allowed in the onsen area, the small towel provided can be used to modestly cover when moving around. However, avoid placing the towel in the water. Instead, leave it on the side of the bath. Tattoo Awareness: Some onsens have restrictions on visible tattoos due to cultural perceptions. It's advisable to check the onsen's policy beforehand or use a covering if necessary.

Hiroto Ooka, Associate Vice President North Asia at Agoda said, "Onsens are a quintessential part of Japanese culture, and Agoda is thrilled to help travelers immerse themselves in this experience. By understanding and respecting onsen etiquette, visitors can enjoy a truly authentic and relaxing stay in Japan. And showing an understanding of the culture will be greatly appreciated be Japanese locals, too."

Agoda's extensive offerings include a variety of accommodation types in Japan, many of which feature onsen facilities. Travelers can explore these options and more on Agoda's platform, ensuring a seamless and culturally enriching journey. For more information on accommodations in Japan, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda app.

