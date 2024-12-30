Sobot Redefines Service Excellence at the 2024 Customer Conference

Elevating Customer Experience from 'Good' to 'Excellent' Through Comprehensive Support

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobot hosted its annual customer conference in Singapore this December, where customers from various industries gathered to share their experiences and success stories. During the event, Co-founder and CEO Yi Xu unveiled Sobot's new 2025 service standards, underscoring the company's commitment to moving beyond 'good' service and setting a new benchmark for 'excellent' service.

The Significance of Service: Mutual Benefits for Customers and SaaS Enterprises

"As AI continues to revolutionize the customer experience, service has become a critical differentiator for businesses," said Xu. "For Sobot, AI and service function like two essential arms–both are indispensable to staying strong. In the fiercely competitive SaaS industry, Sobot seeks to enhance customer experience while driving business success through service, emphasizing the potential for excellent service to generate customer loyalty, repeat purchases, and word-of-mouth recommendations.

Recent data from Gartner shows that 82% of customers are more likely to repurchase or renew if they receive real value during service interactions. Also, 77% of customers surveyed noted they will recommend a company after a positive experience; an invaluable source of brand advocacy and free marketing for SaaS businesses. "Providing good service not only means being responsible for our customers, but for SaaS enterprises themselves," added Xu.

Listen to the Voice of Customers

A core principle at Sobot is that customers are the ultimate judges of service quality. To ensure ongoing service improvement, Sobot gathers feedback and hosts a yearly customer conference designed to foster open communication and two-way interaction.

During the 2024 customer conference, the head of an international luxury traveling retailer shared a notable story about his impression of Sobot's services: "We requested a system function feature upgraded over the weekend, and Sobot delivered a solution by Monday morning. Previously, our former provider took up to six months to resolve a similar problem, but Sobot accomplished it in just one day!"

Although Sobot has received high praise from multiple industries, the company continues to innovate and enhance its service offerings in line with its "customer-first" and "strive for excellence" brand values.

"The annual customer conference has already become a Sobot tradition," noted Xu. "By listening to real feedback and suggestions, we gain crucial insights to keep improving our services."

Upgrade Service with Sobot's Comprehensive Customer Support

At the conference, Yi Xu also unveiled the company's new 2025 service standards, which aim to deliver more comprehensive customer support to enhance the overall customer experience across three key pillars.

Product Support

Sobot believes that great products are the foundation of excellent service. By integrating all customer contact products into a unified, AI-powered cloud platform, Sobot ensures reliability and convenience for businesses to receive customers across all channels. The platform also supports multilingual capabilities, a significant advantage for businesses aiming at expanding internationally.

Human Support

While AI technology may automate many processes, Sobot believes that human agents bring irreplaceable empathy and personalization to customer interactions. That is why Sobot's professional Customer Success Team is always available. With their rich experience and expertise in various industries, Sobot Customer Success Team provides customized assistance and solutions based on each client's unique needs. This accessible human support helps resolve issues quickly and effectively, improving customer satisfaction and retention.

Operation Support

Sobot's doesn't end with product delivery—the company offers comprehensive operation support at every stage throughout the partnership:

During pre-sale, Sobot experts provide professional consultation to help assess customers' business context and suggest targeted industry-specific solutions.

During the implementation and delivery stages, Sobot developers can assist with product deployment. And Sobot operators can provide remote or on-site training, as well as relevant documentation to ensure agents, support engineers, and administrators can adopt the platform smoothly.

For after-sales, the Sobot team continues to offer quick issue resolution and maintenance of knowledge base, as well ensuring the stability of the entire platform.

Transform from Good Service to Excellent Service

Sobot already boasts a 96% CSAT and 78% NPS, with inquiries typically answered within 24 hours. Still, the company remains determined to go further. "We're proud of our reputation for good service," said Xu, "but our goal now is to become excellent. We'll keep holding our annual customer conference, listening to customer feedback, and refining our approach. We believe this is the best way to continue redefining service standards in our industry."

