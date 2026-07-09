SOCIOQ passes 1,000 celebrations with a model shaped by its founder's costliest birthday

The Singapore event space operator links its growth to a self-catering, entertainment-included format built around the shortcomings of a S$2,000 party that fell flat.

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCIOQ, a private event space operator running three venues in central Singapore, has hosted more than 1,000 bookings and holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Google. The company attributes its approach to a single disappointing celebration, the 21st birthday of its founder, Kenneth Yeo.

Several years ago, Yeo spent close to S$2,000 of his student savings to book out a bistro in Buona Vista for around 50 guests. The food was reasonable, but there was little for anyone to do, and most guests left soon after the cake was cut. A smaller group carried the night on elsewhere. The evening convinced him that Singapore had few affordable venues that hosts could genuinely make their own.

He had also learned how quickly options run out. Chalets are often reserved months in advance, private villas rarely suit more than about 30 people, and plain function rooms can feel impersonal for a significant milestone. An initial attempt to address the gap, launched in 2017, closed during the pandemic, when event restrictions kept the business shut while rent continued. Yeo returned to the idea in 2023, starting SOCIOQ as the events sector recovered.

"People want to celebrate properly, yet they are often forced to choose between a venue they like and the food they actually want," said Yeo. "SOCIOQ was built to remove that trade-off, so the room belongs to the host and the menu is entirely their decision."

The result is what the company calls its Freedom Policy. Guests may bring their own food and drinks with no corkage, engage their own decorators, and adjust the lighting to match the occasion. Each venue includes karaoke, foosball and games at no additional cost, and hosts admit themselves using an access code. Pricing is kept flat, with hourly rates from S$70, a single S$60 cleaning fee, and no GST surcharge or hidden add-ons.

The venues, at Jalan Besar, Kallang and MacPherson, comfortably hold groups of roughly 30 to 100 people. They are used for 21st birthdays, baby showers, children's parties, family gatherings and corporate team sessions. Bookings are completed online, with real-time availability and instant confirmation, and each space can be viewed before it is reserved.

"The night I regret most taught me exactly what a celebration needs, and what it does not," Yeo said. "Every decision we make still comes back to that question."

Availability across all three venues can be checked and reserved at socioq.com.

About SOCIOQ

Founded in 2023, SOCIOQ operates one of Singapore's larger networks of private event spaces, with three locations in central Singapore. Its short-duration bookings and Freedom Policy, which removes corkage, hidden fees and GST surcharges, have made it a practical choice for private milestones and corporate gatherings. Further information is available at www.socioq.com.

SOURCE SOCIOQ