Socomec, Daitron team up to meet Japan's growing power demands

TOKYO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Socomec, a century-old electrical group specialising in mission-critical energy, and Japan's Daitron, an electronics components distributor, have signed a partnership to deliver power conversion solutions and service backup power and electrical-switching systems across Japan.

The deal combines Socomec's equipment with Daitron's on-the-ground engineering team, which has more than 74 years of experience in the Japanese market. The two companies will handle everything from project delivery to ongoing maintenance and spare parts.

The partnership covers three product areas: uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), which keep facilities running during outages; power conversion systems, which ensure the availability and continuity of high-quality energy; and static transfer switches, which automatically reroute power loads between sources without interruption.

Beyond equipment sales, the agreement includes training, spare parts, long-term service contracts and a full range of expert services covering prevention, measurement and analysis, consultancy, deployment and optimisation. Socomec will provide product and technical training to Daitron's team, while Daitron handles installation, servicing and day-to-day client support in Japan.

The target market spans data centres, semiconductor plants, industrial facilities, hospitals and green buildings, all areas where even brief power interruptions can prove costly. Data center demand in particular is surging, driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure, with colocation and enterprise facilities among the primary targets.

"Daitron knows the Japanese market inside and out. They have the people, the relationships, and the hands-on experience, and we bring the technology to match," said Socomec Asia-Pacific CEO O'Niel Dissanayake. "It's a natural fit, and together we can offer something neither company could deliver alone."

"Japan's data centres, chip factories and industrial plants all require power systems they can count on," said Masaharu Kato, corporate officer of Daitron. "Socomec's technology is exactly what these customers need, and our job is to make sure it's installed, maintained and supported properly. That's what we do best."

The partnership comes as Japan faces a step change in power demand. Electricity consumption is expected to grow 5.3% over the next decade, driven by data centres and semiconductor factories, according to the country's grid operator. Industrial energy demand alone is forecast to rise 18.3% over the same period.

That growth is creating strong demand for reliable power infrastructure. Data centres, for example, run around the clock and cannot afford downtime, making backup power and efficient energy management essential. Socomec's systems are designed to reduce power consumption without sacrificing reliability, a balance that is becoming increasingly important as operators look to manage both costs and environmental commitments.

Both companies say project planning and bids are already underway, with a long-term goal of expanding the partnership's reach across Japan as demand grows.

About Daitron

Daitron Co., Ltd. is a Japanese engineering and trading company founded in 1952 and headquartered in Osaka. Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TYO: 7609), Daitron sells and manufactures electronic components, semiconductor processing equipment and power supply systems. The company has more than seven decades of experience serving Japan's electronics and manufacturing industries.

SOCOMEC: When energy matters

Founded in 1922, SOCOMEC is an independent industrial group of more than 4,800 experts spread across the world in 30 subsidiaries. Our vocation: design, manufacture and sale of electrical equipment, with a strong expertize in critical power applications. In 2025, SOCOMEC achieved a turnover of 997 million euros (not yet audited).

SOURCE Socomec