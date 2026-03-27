Softcare Expands Its Impact Across Emerging Markets, Strengthening Accessibility and Long-Term Growth Potential

HONG KONG, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Softcare Limited (2698.HK), a leading hygiene products manufacturer focused on emerging markets, is reinforcing its expansion strategy and growing impact across Africa and Latin America, following the recent release of its 2025 annual results.

At the annual results presentation, the company reported total revenue of USD 567.4 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 24.9%, and profit for the year of USD 121. 2 million, up 27.4% year-on-year.

Softcare 2025 Annual Results Presentation

Growth was broad-based across regions, with East Africa revenue rising by 23.9% to USD 256.1 million, and West Africa increasing by 18.4% to USD 230.9 million. Meanwhile, Latin America continued to scale rapidly, with revenue surging by 134.3% year-on-year to USD 22.0 million, highlighting its emergence as a potential growth engine.

Building on a year of solid performance, Softcare continues to deepen its presence in high-growth regions where favorable demographics and rising consumption are driving long-term demand for hygiene products.

Expanding Across High-Growth Emerging Markets

Softcare's sanitary pads and baby diaper products have achieved leading sales positions across multiple African markets, establishing the Company as an industry leader.

Backed by a strong presence across more than 30 countries, Softcare has built a proven localized operating model through local manufacturing, deep distribution and market-specific strategies.

Leveraging this foundation, the Company is maintaining steady growth across Africa while replicating its successful experience in West and East Africa into Central Africa and Latin America, with Latin America emerging as a potential new growth driver.

Localization and Distribution Drive Accessibility

Localization is central to Softcare's long-term strategy. By establishing manufacturing facilities within its target markets, the company enhances supply chain efficiency, reduces costs, and ensures faster response to local demand.

In parallel, Softcare continues to strengthen its manufacturing and quality assurance systems. Its production facilities have all obtained ISO certifications, including ISO 9001 (quality management), ISO 14001 (environmental management), and ISO 45001 (occupational health and safety). In addition, its products have been tested and validated by internationally recognized laboratories such as SGS and GALAB, further reinforcing product quality and safety standards.

At the same time, Softcare continues to strengthen its distribution capabilities through deep distribution networks and digital transformation initiatives. By extending its reach from wholesalers to retail endpoints, the company is improving product accessibility and expanding its consumer base.

Driving Social Impact Through Care and Responsibility

Beyond commercial growth, Softcare remains committed to delivering meaningful social impact. The company actively supports women and babies' health and hygiene awareness through product donations, education programs, and community engagement initiatives.

In Ghana, Softcare has supported government-led Free Sanitary Pad Initiative to improve access to sanitary products for over 2 million schoolgirls across the country, contributing to better health outcomes and supporting continued education. The company has also provided assistance to schools and healthcare institutions across Kenya, Uganda, Cameroon and Senegal, among others.

These efforts have earned Softcare recognition through several consumer trust and brand awards in Africa. In 2025, the company was named Most Trusted Sanitary Pads Brand and Most Quality Baby Diaper Brand in Tanzania at the Consumer Choice Awards Africa, and received the Most Admired Personal Care Brand -Kenya's Best Brands Awards by Brand Africa. It was also honored as Personal Hygiene Brand of the Year in Ghana at the National FMCG Awards 2025, further reinforcing its position as a responsible and trusted brand within local communities.

Management Perspective: A Long-Term Commitment to Consumers in the Emerging Markets

"Softcare's mission is to make high-quality hygiene products accessible to consumers in emerging markets," said Mr. Shen Yanchang, Chairman of Softcare during the annual results presentation. "Our growth is built on a deep understanding of local needs and a long-term commitment to serving our consumers. In Africa, we are deeply committed to serving consumers with sincerity and dedication, with the goal of building a trusted, long-term household brand."

"As we continue to expand, we will further strengthen our brand, enhance operational capabilities, and invest in sustainable growth to create lasting value for both consumers and stakeholders."

Looking ahead, Softcare remains confident in the long-term growth potential of emerging markets, driven by favorable demographics, rising incomes and increasing hygiene awareness. The company will continue to invest in brand building, product innovation and distribution capabilities, while strengthening its localized manufacturing footprint, with the aim of delivering sustainable growth and long-term value to both consumers and shareholders.

SOURCE Softcare Limited