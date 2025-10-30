SOGAGEM Expands Global Distribution Network to Drive K-Jewelry Exports

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean fashion jewelry company SOGAGEM Co., Ltd. is accelerating its global distribution expansion, leveraging its AI and data-driven trade platform to open new export channels across Japan, the U.S., China, and Southeast Asia. The company's strategy centers on building a next-generation global B2B ecosystem that integrates manufacturing, logistics, and digital marketing.

At the core of this initiative are SOGAGEM's proprietary AI Jewelry Modular Designer (JMD) and Fulfillment Business Network (FBN). These systems automate product registration, recommend customized items for buyers, and connect to localized logistics services — enabling overseas partners to source Korean jewelry easily and deliver efficiently through regional fulfillment centers.

SOGAGEM has already established strategic partnerships in Japan, the U.S., and Vietnam, introducing innovative export models such as dropshipping and B2B marketplace integration. In collaboration with the Namdaemun Jewelry Association, the company also manages exclusive design IP content, offering verified product information that builds buyer trust and increases conversion rates.

CEO Moon Kyu-sik said, "SOGAGEM is more than a jewelry brand — it's a technology-driven trade infrastructure company. By combining AI-based product matching and logistics optimization, we're strengthening K-jewelry's global export competitiveness."

SOGAGEM plans to expand its fulfillment hubs across Southeast Asia and North America by 2026, while broadening its business scope beyond jewelry to beauty, fashion, and lifestyle sectors. Through these efforts, the company aims to evolve into a comprehensive AI-based digital trade ecosystem platform that connects Korean creators with the global market.

