Solaire Lights Up Quezon City with Second Luxury Property

MANILA, Philippines, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberry Resorts Corporation (BRC), owner and operator of Solaire Resort Entertainment City, is formally opening its second integrated resort (IR) – Solaire Resort North – in late May this year.

The new resort located in Quezon City is expected to solidify Solaire's position as a leader in luxury entertainment while offering an elevated resort experience to clientele in the metropolis' northern areas.

Artist rendition of Solaire Resort North

At 1.5 hectares, Solaire Resort North is a USD 1 billion investment that is the first of its kind in the city. The new Quezon City resort stands at 38 floors, offering a panoramic view of the urban landscape and bustling metropolis, while delivering a blend of modern sophistication and class.

The luxe property will offer Solaire's signature service excellence, world-class facilities, and an elevated kind of lifestyle. Like its parent property, Solaire Resort North is an architectural marvel brought to life by esteemed architecture firms Aedas and Casas+Architects. The immersive, contemporary interiors are the creative breakthroughs of Habitus Design Group.

"We are excited and proud to share our new property and resort," says Enrique K. Razon Jr., BRC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

He adds: "From a decade ago when we opened Solaire Resort Entertainment City, it has always been our mission to provide a fresh yet indulgent brand of luxury that has not been experienced in the Philippines before. With Solaire Resort North, we uphold the same mission in the hope that the property' presence and operation will support Quezon City's endeavors to enhance and promote tourism, generate employment for Filipinos, and further attract opportunities for economic and social investments. At the same time, we anticipate that our presence in Quezon City will positively impact our growth, widen our market footprint, and reinforce our brand's strength."

The rise of Solaire Resort North is a strategic expansion that aims to bring the signature Solaire brand of excellence closer to Metro Manila's northern residents. Solaire Resort North is the only luxury resort with five-star facilities and amenities. It unveils 526 opulent guest rooms and suites; 2,669 electronic gaming machines; and 163 tables across four casino levels. It also offers a world of culinary experiences through its signature restaurants including contemporary Italian cuisine at Finestra Italian Steakhouse, fresh Japanese delicacies at Yakumi, and authentic Chinese fare at Red Lantern. There are also casual dining options featuring regional Filipino, Asian and international flavors. Bars and lounges offer a wide selection of spirits and cocktails.

Upscale event venues with international standards for size and capacity are available, as are holistic wellness facilities with a spa, saunas, plunge pools, and state-of-the art gym.

Solaire Resort North also has family-oriented spaces such as a dedicated pool area for children and an interactive Kids Club.

A special feature of the resort is a curated art program and display comprised of celebrated names in the local and international art scenes, providing highlights to the resort's spaces.

"Quezon City is a highly urbanized city with a population largely comprised of locals with a wide range of demographic interests. We saw an opportunity to provide more exclusive experiences not just to our existing Northern clientele but to a larger untapped market. We want to bring the signature Solaire Experience closer to our valued guests, and introduce what and who we are as a brand to a larger audience," says Thomas Arasi, President and Chief Operating Officer of BRC, Solaire Resort Entertainment City, and Solaire Resort North.

Razon is a staunch champion of the Filipino, which is very evident in Solaire Resort North. Its entrance and investment into the city has created 4,200 direct employment opportunities.

BRC changed the game and pioneered the transformation of the local IR industry, bringing with it a distinct kind of luxury for gaming, entertainment, gastronomic offerings, and lifestyle amenities. Solaire set the standard in the casino and hospitality spaces with its first-of-its-kind facilities and unique experiences. Furthermore, Solaire established the country as a contender in the international IR arena being the only fully Filipino-owned and operated IR that has received multiple distinctions from global award-giving bodies. Solaire Resort North is seen to provide impetus to this distinction of being a world acclaimed Filipino IR brand.

About Bloomberry Resorts Corporation and Solaire Resort North:

Bloomberry Resorts Corporation (PSE: BLOOM) is a public company listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange that develops destination resorts featuring premium accommodations, gaming and entertainment, and world-class restaurants and other facilities. Bloomberry Resorts Corporation's subsidiaries own and operate Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort North in the Philippines, and Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino (Jeju City) in Korea.

Solaire Resort North is a USD $ 1.0 billion integrated destination resort on a 1.5-hectare site located in Quezon City, Philippines and is the second property under the multi-awarded Solaire brand. It is the first luxury establishment in the city to offer true 5-star rated facilities and personalized services.

For more information, please visit www.bloomberry.ph and www.solaireresort.com.

