SOLAR & STORAGE LIVE VIETNAM 2026 RETURNS ON 8-9 JULY FOR ITS LANDMARK 10TH EDITION AS VIETNAM'S ENERGY TRANSITION ACCELERATES

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar & Storage Live Vietnam 2026 returns to SKY EXPO Vietnam, Quang Trung Software City, on 8–9 July for its landmark 10th edition, as Vietnam accelerates its transition toward a cleaner, more competitive, and resilient energy future.

Thousands of energy professionals, business leaders, investors and technology providers attend Solar & Storage Live Vietnam, one of the country's leading gatherings for the solar and energy storage sector.

With businesses navigating rising energy demand, competitiveness pressures, and sustainability targets, solar and energy storage have become essential for managing costs, strengthening resilience, and supporting long-term growth. Solar & Storage Live Vietnam 2026 brings together more than 5,500 attendees, 200+ exhibitors, and 120+ speakers to explore the technologies, partnerships, and strategies driving this shift.

The event is supported by a strong coalition of local and international partners and associations, including EuroCham Vietnam, Hanoi Association of Main Industries (HAMI), Ho Chi Minh City Green Business Association (HGBA), International Power Professionals Forum (IPPF), New Energy Nexus Vietnam (NEXVN), Structure Architecture Wood Association (SAWA), Startup & Innovation Hub of Ho Chi Minh City (SIHUB), SNV, Vietnam Business Forum – Power and Energy Working Group (VBF – PEWG), Vietnam Green Building Council (VGBC), The Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association (VIREA), Women in Energy Viet Nam (WEVN), and WWF-Viet Nam, among others, reflecting broad support from across Vietnam's energy and business communities.

Paul Clark, Managing Director at Terrapinn Pte Ltd, shares: "Vietnam is one of the most dynamic and exciting clean energy markets in the region and there's a clear mandate to ensure energy security and access to affordable energy for all. This year's Solar & Storage Live Vietnam will be our biggest ever edition, which is fitting for our 10th anniversary. Whether you're looking to take the pulse of Vietnam's growing solar and energy storage market, meet potential suppliers or partners, gain practical knowledge through our Solar Installer University workshops or simply want to learn about the latest developments in the sector, you should join us and thousands of other attendees at SKY EXPO in Ho Chi Minh City."

The Marketplace for Solar and Storage Solutions

The exhibition will feature more than 200 sponsors and exhibitors showcasing technologies and services spanning solar PV, battery energy storage systems (BESS), inverters, mounting systems, EV charging infrastructure, smart energy solutions, energy management technologies and more.

Leading companies participating in this year's edition include AESolar, Huawei, Sanhe Power Tech, GoodWe, Sungrow, Deye Inverters, Yude Solar, and many others from across Vietnam and the international energy market.

Conference Programme and Industry Insights

Alongside the exhibition, attendees will have access to four conference tracks featuring more than 120 speakers from across industry, finance and technology sectors. Discussions will explore topics including the energy ecosystem, green finance and mechanisms, green supply chains, fair and transparent energy transition, energy efficiency, future mobility, climate tech and more.

Featured speakers include:

Mr. (Johnny) Lê Trần Nhật Phương , Deputy General Director, Bee Logistics Corporation

, Deputy General Director, Mr. Nguyễn Phan Đính , Country Director, EDPR Vietnam , Board Member, EuroCham Vietnam

, Country Director, , Board Member, Mr. Nguyễn Xuân Thắng , General Director, GreenYellow Vietnam

, General Director, Ms. Lưu Thị Thanh Mẫu , Standing Vice President, HCMC Green Business Association (HGBA) , CEO, Phuc Khang Corporation

, Standing Vice President, , CEO, Mr. Tôn Thất Minh Quân , Managing Director, Keppel EaaS Vietnam

, Managing Director, Mr. Bùi Lê Anh Hiếu , Corporate Development Director, Long Hau Corporation

, Corporate Development Director, Mr. Lê Khắc Giang , Deputy Director of Energy Management, Deputy Head of Production Division, NatSteelVina Co., Ltd

, Deputy Director of Energy Management, Deputy Head of Production Division, Mr. Nguyễn Đăng Quang , Vice CEO, Omoda & Jaecoo Vietnam

, Vice CEO, Mr. Phạm Đăng An , Board Member, Power Engineering Consulting JSC 3 (PECC3) , Deputy General Director, Vu Phong Energy Group

, Board Member, , Deputy General Director, Ms. Nguyễn Ngọc Quỳnh , CBO & Deputy CEO, SolarBK Group

, CBO & Deputy CEO, Mr. Hoàng Mạnh Tân , Deputy CEO, Son Ha Group

, Deputy CEO, Mr. Nguyễn Thanh Phát , Managing Director – Vietnam, SP Group

, Managing Director – Vietnam, Mr. (Thanos) Nguyễn Vũ Minh Thuận , Vietnam Country Manager, TotalEnergies Renewables DG Asia , Co-Chair, EuroCham Vietnam's Green Growth Sector Committee (GGSC)

, Vietnam Country Manager, , Co-Chair, Mr. Alan Yau , CEO, Verdant Energy

, CEO, Mr. Mai Xuân Phong, General Director, Vietnam Seaproducts Corporation JSC (SEAPRODEX)

For installers and technical professionals, the event will also feature the Solar Installer University, providing free workshops covering installation, maintenance, integration, operation, and troubleshooting.

Solar & Storage Live Vietnam 2026 continues to play a critical role in supporting the country's energy ambitions by providing a convergence point for business, policy, and technology at a pivotal moment in Vietnam's energy transition.

For more information and to register for a free pass, please visit:

https://www.terrapinn.com/solarstoragelivevnprn

PRNewswire is the Official Media Partner of Solar & Storage Live Vietnam 2026.

Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:

Judith Soh

Marketing Manager

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

[email protected]

About Solar & Storage Live Vietnam 2026:

Solar & Storage Live Vietnam is an annual exhibition and conference held in Ho Chi Minh City, dedicated to accelerating Vietnam's energy transition. Bringing together industry stakeholders, policymakers, investors, and innovators, the event provides a platform to explore technologies, exchange ideas, and drive collaboration towards a sustainable energy future.

About Terrapinn:

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something. https://www.terrapinn.com

SOURCE Terrapinn Pte Ltd