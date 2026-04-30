THE INDUSTRY CONVERGES AT ASIA PACIFIC RAIL 2026

BANGKOK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Pacific Rail 2026 (organised by Terrapinn) returns to the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) on 6-7 May, at a defining moment for the region's rail sector.

Asia is in the midst of its most ambitious rail buildout. New high-speed corridors, metro expansions and cross-border freight networks are reshaping how hundreds of millions of people and goods move across the region. The decisions being made right now, on technology, procurement, policy and partnerships, will define the region's rail landscape for decades to come. Asia Pacific Rail 2026 is where those decisions are made.

Now in its 28th year, the event brings together 5,000+ rail professionals, including operators, authorities, contractors, technology providers, solution partners and policymakers. With 200+ exhibitors and 160+ speakers, Asia Pacific Rail is the critical platform for advancing rail networks and shaping the next generation of rail across the region.

As the sector navigates growing demand for sustainability, regional connectivity and economic resilience, Asia Pacific Rail 2026 reflects the industry's collective commitment to building safer, smarter and more connected networks.

The event has garnered strong support from key government agencies and industry partners across Asia Pacific, including the Ministry of Transport and the State Railway of Thailand, reinforcing its standing as the region's premier rail marketplace.

The exhibition floor will feature leading suppliers and technology providers, including Huawei, Hitachi Rail, Alstom, Siemens Mobility, Pandrol and Plasser & Theurer, alongside national pavilions from Germany, Austria, Spain, the United Kingdom and across Asia. Attendees will evaluate the latest innovations across rolling stock, signalling, digital rail, track infrastructure, maintenance, payments and ticketing.

"The conversations that shape Asia's rail future don't happen in reports or online, they happen in rooms like the ones we create at Asia Pacific Rail," said Paul Clark, Managing Director, Terrapinn Pte Ltd. "It's no surprise that we've seen record levels of interest for this year's edition. Whether you're a project director navigating a complex procurement, an operator benchmarking the latest signalling technology, or a supplier looking to break into new markets, two days in Bangkok will give you more insight, more connections and more momentum than anything else on the calendar."

The conference spans six free-to-attend tracks: Signalling and Communications, Digital Rail, Operations, Asset Management and Maintenance, Freight, and Mainline and Metro Projects. Confirmed speakers include:

Guest of Honour: Anan Phonimdang, Governor, State Railway of Thailand

Guest of Honour: Dr. Michael Bernhardt, Vice President Infrastructure, German Railway Industry Association (VDB)

Jeffrey Sim, Group Chief Executive Officer, SBS Transit

Dr. Sara Cheung, Executive Advisor, Asia Era One

Dr. Tayakorn Chandrangsu, Director of Safety and Maintenance Standards, Department of Rail Transport, Thailand

Christoforus Deberland, Division Head of Rolling Stock and AFC Maintenance, PT MRT Jakarta

Tsuyoshi Tabuchi, Chief Technology Officer, West Japan Railway Company

Kiat Chao Hou, Deputy Head, Group Digital and AI Office, SBS Transit

Krissinto Novan Dwipratama, Manager of Track Evaluation, PT Kereta Api Indonesia

Prof. Ravi Ravitharan, Director, Monash Institute of Railway Technology

Attendance is free for qualified rail professionals. Registration is open at www.terrapinn.com/ExploreAPRail26

ABOUT ASIA PACIFIC RAIL

Asia Pacific Rail is Asia's No. 1 rail event, produced by Terrapinn. Held annually in Bangkok, Thailand, the event brings together the entire rail ecosystem — operators, authorities, engineers, technology providers and solution partners — for two days of conference sessions, exhibitions and networking. Asia Pacific Rail is the premier platform for the rail industry to learn, collaborate and do business across the Asia Pacific region.

www.terrapinn.com/ExploreAPRail26

Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to:

Jessica Foong

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

[email protected]

For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com/ExploreAPRail26

PRNewswire is the Official Media Partner of Asia Pacific Rail 2026.

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn – spark something https://www.terrapinn.com/

SOURCE Terrapinn Pte Ltd