Solar Pakistan 2024 Expo: Sungrow Powers Pakistan with Its Latest Industry-Leading Renewable Energy Solutions

Sungrow, a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, showcased a wide range of renewable energy products and solutions designed to meet the needs of different applications during the Solar Pakistan 2024 Expo.

The past three years were challenging for Pakistan in particular and the world in general in terms of a polycrisis, which exacerbating the global energy crisis. Since the world has pledged to phase out of fossil fuels, the need for renewable energy solutions has become increasingly urgent in Pakistan.

According to Pakistan's clean power generation goals, the country's share of renewable energy power generation will increase from the current 6% to 25% by 2025; by 2030, this share will further increase to 30%.

Product unveiling to make people's electricity more secure

In response to a power shortage, utility-scale solar power plants have become one of the most important solutions for improving power generation. Sungrow has introduced the SG350HX-20 string inverter and 1+X modular inverter to Pakistan market, which help plant owners achieve higher yield and smarter operation and maintenance.

The latest energy storage system from Sungrow, the PowerTitan 2.0 liquid cooled ESS, incorporates Sungrow's expertise in power electronics, electrochemistry, and power grids. Featuring 314Ah of capacity, the battery includes a string Power Conversion System (PCS) embedded in the battery container, a strong grid support system, and liquid-cooled temperature control in a systematic manner, making it one of the most advanced utility-scale energy storage products on the market. Moreover, a power conversion system and a 5MWh battery are installed in the 20-foot container to maximize power density.

One-stop solar-plus-storage solution cuts factory manufacturing costs

Sungrow showcased its string inverters SG125CX-P2 and SG33CX-P2 as well as the PowerStack ST200CS and ST500CP commercial energy storage systems. Commercial and industrial customers can benefit from these products, which can aid them in reducing energy consumption, emissions, costs, and operational efficiency.

Different hybrid solutions for varying house roof sizes

Energy costs already make up 25% of households' expenses, and they will continue to rise if tariff reforms are not implemented in order to reduce circular debt. Green electricity can be enjoyed by families using Sungrow's hybrid inverters SG20RT, SH20T, coupled with SBH batteries, reducing costs and no longer suffering from power cuts.

In addition, Sungrow provided its customers with iSolarCloud, a digital platform that simplifies and streamlines solar operation and maintenance.

"With its advanced solar technology and comprehensive solutions, Sungrow is well positioned to capture Pakistan's market opportunities. Sungrow ranked No.1 in inverter shipment in 2023 and held the No.1 ESS market share in 2022, while in Pakistan, we have shipped 1.3GW solar inverters, which also places us at the top. During the event, Sungrow signed an MOU agreement with new strategic partner GARIBSONS to join forces with local partners and usher Pakistan into a greener future," said Usman Waheed, Country Manager at Sungrow Pakistan.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier with over 405 GW inverters and converters installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

