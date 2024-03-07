Solartech Indonesia 2024: Beny Announces Partnership with PT. Ecoganic Renewable Energy

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Solartech Indonesia 2024 Exhibition from March 6th to 8th, Beny officially announced a strategic partnership with PT. Ecoganic Renewable Energy (abbr. ECRE), a leading photovoltaic (PV) solution provider. The collaboration aims to jointly promote more efficient, safer, and reliable PV solutions in the Indonesian market, spanning both residential and commercial sectors.

Beny, a global leader in PV and energy storage systems, and ECRE, a prominent PV solution provider, have joined forces in this strategic collaboration to further propel the development of the Indonesian market. Beny will provide outstanding solutions and professional technical support, while ECRE, leveraging its robust market channels and service capabilities, will introduce Beny's solutions to a broader audience locally.

At the recent Solartech Indonesia exhibition, Beny and ECRE joined forces and made a grand debut, solemnly unveiling residential and commercial PV solutions. In the commercial sector, the BYM2000 securely and efficiently converts energy and commercial energy storage systems store excess energy, enhancing grid stability and achieve cost savings. As for the safety, the BFS-11/12 rapid shutdown devices enable module-level automatic shutdown in microseconds and BFS-S series firefighter safety switches offer manual shutdown in emergencies. In the residential sector, Beny's 500W to 800W microinverters boast a continuous input current of up to 20A, compatible with high output solar panels and perfectly suited for balconies. When combined with a wall-mounted LFP energy storage battery pack, users can significantly reduce energy costs and achieve energy independence.

Tom Xu, Regional Sales Manager of Beny, expressed, "Indonesia is a crucial growth point in the global PV market and we have confidence in developing the local market. Together with ECRE, we will provide innovative PV solutions to Indonesian users, contributing to the local market growth."

"Beny is a globally leading company, possessing cutting-edge technology and solution advantages. We are delighted to enter into a partnership with Beny and both parties will work together to provide intelligent and customized solutions." The General Manager of ECRE stated.

This collaboration will bring positive impacts to the industry and users, symbolizing the advent of a new era in clean energy jointly pioneered by Beny and ECRE. At the exhibition, representatives from both companies engaged in in-depth discussions with professionals from various fields, exploring the possibilities of future energy and contributing to a cleaner, smarter, and sustainable energy future.

