Solvil et Titus x “Mickey Mouse 95th Anniversary” Limited Collection

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvil et Titus x Mickey Mouse limited collection invites everyone to relive Mickey Mouse's century-long journey of growth and transformation. With a range of nostalgic timepieces featuring iconic designs, let's wish this adventurous, innovative, and beloved Disney character a "Happy Birthday." The collaboration presents a total of 5 designs, including the Barrique, Enlight, and Exquisite series, featuring 3 automatic watches, as well as the Barista series, comprising 2 multi-functional watches. Each watch captures Mickey Mouse's classic moments on the big screen with vintage aesthetics and exquisite craftsmanship.

On November 18, 1928, Mickey Mouse made his official debut in Disney's first sound animation, "Steamboat Willie." Since then, he has become well-loved around the world, accompanying generations as they grew up. With his lovable, playful self and iconic laughter, Mickey Mouse has brought countless beautiful memories to fans and families. He even fulfilled people expectations by ascending to the Oscars and becoming the first cartoon character to leave his handprints on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"If you can dream it, you can do it. Remember that this whole thing started with a dream and a mouse."-- Walt Disney

Time flies, but Mickey Mouse and Solvil et Titus watches remain timeless. The new Solvil et Titus x Mickey Mouse collaboration journey into a time tunnel filled with laughter. It celebrates the beloved character with the most unique designs. When two iconic brands crossover, it creates a new chapter that bringing to life unforgettable moments from a century past.

This new collaboration between Solvil et Titus and Disney to launch the "Mickey Mouse 95th Anniversary" Limited Edition Watch, incorporates Mickey Mouse's first animated film and early classic appearances into intricately designed timepieces. Each watch comes with a numbered certificate, an exclusive gift box, a limited edition watch cloth, and a woven linen bag, making it highly collectible.

More product information：

https://www.solvil-et-titus.hk/en/titus_mickey95th

