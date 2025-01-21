Sompo Insurance (Thailand) partners with Collinson International to provide access to airport lounges and travel experiences in the case of flight disruptions

The partnership provides Sompo Insurance policyholders in Thailand instant access to over 1,600 airport lounges and travel experiences in the event of flight delays.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collinson International, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and owner and operator of Priority Pass, partners with leading insurance provider, Sompo Insurance Thailand (Sompo) to bring a new level of ease to its travelling customers with the introduction of Sompo Smart Delay. This partnership provides Sompo's customers in Thailand instant access to over 1,600 airport lounges and travel experiences globally, making flight delays less stressful for travellers.

Recent flight delay statistics[1] show that as of June 2024, 33 million travellers across Asia Pacific were impacted by more than an hour of flight delays. In turn, six in ten travellers surveyed through Priority Pass research revealed that preflight issues can initiate stress and a "Fear of Switching Off" (FOSO) for the rest of their trip. With travel being one of the highest spend categories for respondents across all Asia Pacific markets – accounting for almost a third of annual expenditure – there is an opportunity for brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by offering benefits designed to reduce travel stress.

With the seamless integration of Collinson International's SmartDelayTM solution into Sompo's platform, Sompo TravelJoy, single and annual trip policyholders will be able to redeem access to airport lounges and travel experiences as soon as a flight delay occurs. Eligible policyholders will automatically be sent a digital lounge access voucher, through which they can easily redeem their real-time travel benefit[2].

"Our partnership with Collinson International is a strategic leap forward in redefining the future of travel insurance. As the first Sompo entity to pioneer the innovative Sompo Smart Delay feature, we're proud to lead this initiative that will soon be expanded across other Sompo entities in the Asia Pacific region," said Aditya Vardhan Tibrewala, CEO of Sompo Insurance (Thailand). "By offering exclusive perks like Sompo Smart Delay, we're not just positioning Sompo Thailand as a trailblazer in the industry, we're setting a new standard for the entire travel insurance in the Thai market to deliver an unparalleled travel experience. Collinson International's global reach, strategic expertise, and innovative approach to customer benefits make them the perfect partner to elevate our offerings. Together, we're excited to redefine what it means to be a travel insurance provider and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

"With our recent research revealing that travellers in Thailand greatly value airport lounge access, particularly during the event of a flight delay, we are confident that our partnership with Sompo will provide a convenient and accessible solution that will alleviate travel stress and provide their valued customers a place to unwind and relax at the airport; enabling them to enjoy their upcoming travel with peace of mind. We look forward to welcoming eligible Sompo policyholders to our vast network of airport lounges and travel experiences internationally," said Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific Executive Chair at Collinson International.

For more information on Sompo Smart Delay (made available via the Sompo TravelJoy platform), please click here.

Note to Editors

Sompo Smart Delay is now available on Sompo TravelJoy. Under Sompo TravelJoy "Plan C", single-trip and annual-trip policyholders departing from and arriving to Thailand, can enjoy complimentary access to airport lounges and travel experiences when their flight is delayed by 1 hour. Sompo TravelJoy "Plan B+" will receive this benefit for delays of 2 hours or more.

About Collinson International

Collinson International is the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

We work with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide. We deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

Collinson International is the operator of Priority Pass, the world's original and leading airport experiences programme. Travellers can access a network of over 1,700 lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep and spa, in 725 airports in 145 countries, helping to elevate the journey into something special.

Collinson International's flight disruption assistance product, SmartDelayTM, gives airline passengers, who have registered their flight, access to an airport lounge or alternative benefit in case of a flight delay or cancellation.

About Sompo Insurance Thailand

Sompo Insurance (Thailand) Public Company Limited (Sompo Thailand) is a member of the Sompo Group, a trusted and established insurance provider for over a century with its long business history and operating in Thailand for 27 years.

With over 300 employees, Sompo Thailand strives to provide the best solutions for our customers, while adhering to the policy of honesty and integrity in operations. We offer a wide range of Consumer and Commercial products, including travel, health, safety, and property.

Our commitment and expertise in business, along with a strong financial position and an extensive global network can assure that our customers will receive the highest quality insurance service.

For more information:

https://www.sompo.co.th/

https://traveljoy.sompo.co.th/

[1] Data is sourced from Cirium and reflects data as of June 2024. [2] Conditions are as specified by the policy. Buyers should understand the details of their coverage and its respective conditions before deciding to purchase insurance each time.

SOURCE Collinson International