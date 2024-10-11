Sophisticated Tropical Comfort at Every Padma Hotels Destination

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudly an Indonesian hotel brand, Padma Hotels boasts five exquisite properties across Indonesia: two nestled in Bali, two in West Java, and the latest addition in Central Java. Each of these properties presents a luxurious five-star accommodation wrapped in modern contemporary style and tropical resort ambiance, distinguished by impeccable service and unique facilities.

89-m Heated Infinity Pool at Padma Resort Ubud

The premier resort in Bali, Padma Resort Legian blends luxury seamlessly with the comfort of home. Highlights include four pools, including an Olympic-sized main pool, an adults-only infinity pool, a 104-metre lagoon pool, and a family pool with three waterslides. Most-loved by guests are the meticulously maintained gardens, the chalet-style rooms with modern Balinese design, terraces or balconies, and the popular Lagoon Access Room with direct entry to the lagoon pool. There are six dining options, including the highly anticipated beachfront SKAI Bar & Grill, set to reopen at the end of October, along with numerous in-house activities such as archery, paintball, and tennis. Guests can also visit The Spa for relaxation.

Padma Resort Ubud offers a serene jungle retreat surrounded by nature's beauty. Guests are welcomed by our 3-hectare Agroforestry Garden, home to fruits, vegetables, flowers, and rare plants, as well as an Animal Garden featuring birds, ducks, rabbits, cows, goats, and Javan deer. The resort boasts 149 spacious rooms and suites. One-Bedroom Suites feature a king-sized bed, large balcony with our guests' favourite Instagramable open-air Jacuzzi, and luxurious en-suite bathroom, while families can enjoy Two-Bedroom Suites. Adults can indulge in activities like archery, aerial and all-level yoga, golf, jungle trekking, and cycling, and relax at the 89-metre heated infinity pool, or The Spa. The romantic Bamboo Nest is perfect for intimate dinners, proposals, weddings, and special occasions.

Nestled in the hills of Ciumbuleuit, Padma Hotel Bandung features stunning mountain views, sumptuous dining, and elegant accommodations inspired by the beauty of Parahyangan. With our 24-hour Butler Service, it's an ideal spot for a refreshing retreat, private events, and weddings. One of our guests' favourite rooms, Premier Suites boast spacious living areas with modern decor and breathtaking views, while families will love our recently renovated Family Suites, featuring a separate bedroom and a balcony with lush scenery. The main restaurant offers delectable Indonesian and international cuisine with a million dollar view. If adventure is on your wishlist, Adventure Park stands out as a key attraction beloved by our guests. Without stepping outside the premises, guests can immerse in thrilling activities such as flying fox, high rope, and wall climbing, or unwind in the heated infinity pool. Whether you seek tranquility or adventure, Padma Hotel Bandung promises an unforgettable experience.

Padma Hotel Semarang, the newest addition to the Padma Hotels group and its first in Central Java, embodies luxury in Semarang. With modern rooms, lavish suites, and four exquisite dining options, it offers an unparalleled escape. The stunning Grand Ballroom, featuring a 10-metre ceiling, can host up to 4,000 guests. Other facilities include a heated salt-chlorinated pool, exclusive Club Lounge for club and suite guests, and a fitness centre with steam and sauna facilities. The new 200-sqm Presidential Suite showcases premium Javanese-inspired craftsmanship, featuring opulent living room, dining and meeting space, two luxurious bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes, en-suite bathrooms featuring deep soaking tubs, walk-in rain showers, and double vanities. And our sought-after Pool Access Rooms, inspired by our iconic resort in Legian, Bali, offer direct access to the main pool via private steps, providing guests with a unique experience. Guests in these rooms enjoy exclusive access to the Club Lounge, enhancing their luxury stay. This year, the hotel unveiled a new waterpark facility, adding an extra dose of fun for families to enjoy together.

Resinda Hotel Karawang, managed by Padma Hotels, brings tropical sophistication to the bustling industrial city, making it an ideal destination for a relaxing staycation. Highlighted by the luxurious 96-square-metre Ambassador Suite, perfect for families and discerning travellers seeking refined residential extravagance with extra space. With a focus on long-stay guests, the hotel offers spacious residential rooms with a modern contemporary design emphasising convenience. Guests can enjoy the lagoon-inspired pool, Sento Japanese bath, three dining outlets, and a lounge. The newly opened Resinda Oasis Park, with its additional pool and waterslides, brings even more fun for the whole family. The hotel is directly connected to Resinda Park Mall, offering a seamless staycation experience in one convenient location.

