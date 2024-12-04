Soprano Design & BT Win Smarter Workflows Award for NHS Solution

SOPRANO & BT TAKE HOME GOLD FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI SOLUTION REDUCING DID NOT ATTENDS & STREAMLINING CLINICAL PATHWAYS IN THE UK

SYDNEY, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soprano Design, in partnership with BT, is thrilled to announce that its Patient Concierge solution has won the Smarter Workflows Award at the Smarter Working Live Awards 2024.

The Conversational AI-powered solution picked up gold at the prestigious UK public sector awards for its impact in reducing Did Not Attends (DNAs) and streamlining clinical pathways within the NHS.

From left to right: Benedict Thompson (Soprano Design), Tom Bovingdon (Soprano Design), Lisa Rose (BT), Mark Wright (Soprano Design), Nicola Bailey (BT), Samara Lattimer (BT)

By automating patient interactions and providing timely reminders and updates, Patient Concierge enhances patient engagement while easing administrative burdens facing healthcare professionals.

"We are excited to see our Conversational AI-driven solution recognised for its impact on improving healthcare workflows and driving better outcomes," said Richard Favero, Founder and Chairman of Soprano Design.

"This award highlights our continued commitment to delivering real-world, impactful solutions that improve healthcare efficiency and patient outcomes. We know we're making a difference, and this recognition fuels our passion to keep creating innovative communication solutions."

– Dr Richard Favero, Founder and Chairman, Soprano Design

The Smarter Workflows award marks the second time this year that Patient Concierge has been recognised, following its gold win for Best AI Chatbot Solution at the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards.

About Soprano Design

Soprano Design is a leading CPaaS provider trusted by 150+ Fortune 500 companies globally and serves over 25 billion automated interactions for its enterprise and government customers every year. For more information about Soprano Design and its communication solutions, please visit sopranodesign.com/

Images available upon request.

SOURCE Soprano Design