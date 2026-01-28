SOR's EdgeiQ - First Commercial Pilot Deployment

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX: SOR) advises that its wholly owned subsidiary, Stealth Technologies Pty Ltd (Stealth), has received a purchase order from a major global gold producer for the pilot deployment of EdgeiQ, its production efficiency–focused technology, at an operating underground gold mine in Western Australia.

Managing Director, Charles Murphy, said:

"This pilot deployment represents an important step in the commercial evaluation of EdgeiQ in a live underground mining environment. We've been deliberate in preparing the technology for this stage, and this deployment allows both parties to assess performance under real operating conditions."

The purchase order represents Stealth's first commercial order for the EdgeiQ technology following an extended period of internal development, system integration and preparation for operation in live underground environments.

The total contract value for the purchase order is approximately $225,000 (excluding GST) and covers the supply and installation of the EdgeiQ system for a pilot deployment, together with a pilot software licence including system monitoring and support valid for 12 months.

In parallel with its mining-focused activities, Stealth has previously undertaken development work supported by collaborative programs and grant initiatives aligned with defence and national security priorities in sensing, perception and autonomous systems. This work has contributed to the maturation and field-readiness of Stealth's core technology platform.

The pilot is intended to evaluate system performance under live operating conditions and reflects ongoing interest from the gold and copper sectors in technologies focused on production efficiency in underground mining. Gold and copper operations, where material value per tonne is relatively high, are considered a strong initial fit for such technologies.

The pilot is designed to support evaluation and demonstration of the technology for potential broader commercial deployment. Any subsequent renewal or expansion would be subject to separate agreement. Stealth retains ownership of all intellectual property associated with the EdgeiQ technology.

The Company expects to provide further updates as the pilot progresses and evaluation outcomes are assessed, in line with its continuous disclosure obligations.

Pooled Development Fund Program

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) is registered by the Australian Federal Government as a Pooled Development Fund (PDF) — a program supporting early-stage Australian innovation through patient capital and tax incentives.

As a registered Pooled Development Fund (PDF), SOR is also actively scouting new opportunities across Australia's innovation ecosystem.

SOURCE Strategic Elements Ltd