Sotetsu Group to Open SOTETSU GRAND FRESA TAIPEI XIMEN Hotel on Feb. 2, 2024

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotetsu Hotel Management Co., Ltd. and Sotetsu International Taiwan Co. Ltd., members of the Yokohama-based Sotetsu Group, will open SOTETSU GRAND FRESA TAIPEI XIMEN, the SOTETSU GRAND FRESA brand's second overseas hotel and first in Taiwan, on February 2, 2024.

Logo:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107952/202311243336/_prw_PI5fl_5yz2Pq83.jpg

Access

Ximen station, the nearest to the hotel, is about 2 minutes away on the Taipei MRT to the popular tourist spot Jiufen and to Taipei main station, a major hub for travel to and from Taiwan's largest airport, Taoyuan International Airport. Moreover, it takes only about 4 minutes to go to Zhongshan station in the city's central business district and 16 minutes to Taipei 101/World Trade Center Station in Xinyi district.

Areas around the hotel

The Ximending shopping area, known as a source of trendy information among the young people, is situated near the hotel. The hotel is also conveniently located for sightseeing, shopping and business since numerous historical buildings including the Taipei Zhongshan Hall and Ximen Red House are situated and administrative and judicial institutions are concentrated near the hotel.

The main characteristics of the hotel

- The hotel has 200 guestrooms; each room is more than 30 square meters.

- Each guestroom has a closet that can hold suitcases and golf bags.

- The hotel has self-check-in and check-out terminals.

- The hotel is equipped with a water-purifying "Ryosui Kobo" system.

Image1: Lobby

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107952/202311243336/_prw_PI1fl_0UOTXhXD.jpeg

Image2: Exterior appearance

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107952/202311243336/_prw_PI2fl_eSYf3Y66.jpg

Image3: One of the 68 twin rooms

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107952/202311243336/_prw_PI3fl_V8yUb3X0.jpg

*All images are for illustration purposes only.

Overview of SOTETSU GRAND FRESA TAIPEI XIMEN

- Address: No.57, Section 1, Zhonghua Rd, Zhongzheng District, Taipei, 100006, Taiwan

- Access: 1 minute's walk from Exit 3 of Ximen Station on Taipei MRT's Bannan Line (Blue Line) and Songshan-Xindian Line (Green Line)

About 25 minutes by car (taxi) from Taipei Songshan Airport

About 50 minutes by car (taxi) from Taoyuan International Airport

- The structure of the hotel

Basement: reinforced concrete structure

Above ground: steel frame structure

The hotel has five basement floors and 14 above-ground floors

-Total floor space: 16,652.98 square meters (11,946.89 square meters above ground)

- Number of guestrooms: 200 (132 doubles and 68 twins)

- Opening date: February 2, 2024

- Rates:

Double rooms from 3,898 NTD (about 17,500 yen) including the tax

Twin rooms from 3,898 NTD (about 17,500 yen) including the tax

*Room prices change depending on the season.

- Reservations:

Reservations are accepted on the SOTETSU GRAND FRESA TAIPEI XIMEN website or through its official app.

QR code for reservation:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107952/202311243336/_prw_PI4fl_1my4AE1w.png

Website: https://sotetsu-hotels.com/grand-fresa/taipeiximen/

Comment from Satoru Wada, General Manager of SOTETSU GRAND FRESA TAIPEI XIMEN:

"Ximen is known as an area where many young people mingle in Taipei, and there are various local food stalls. The hotel is situated above Ximen Station on the Taipei MRT subway system, and easily accessible from airports. Those who are on their first overseas trip can stay at the hotel at ease. It is also easy to travel from the hotel to popular tourist spots such as Jiufen and Taipei 101. We will strive to help our guests make good memories in Taiwan."

Overview of Sotetsu Hotel Management

- Name: Sotetsu Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

- Location: 2-9-14, Kitasaiwai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama

- Capital: JPY100 million

- President: Takamasa Kato (who concurrently serves as representative director of Sotetsu Hotel Development Co., Ltd.)

- Established: July 14, 2017

- Description of business: Operations of hotels specialized in lodging & partner hotel businesses

Overview of Sotetsu International Taiwan

- Name: Sotetsu International Taiwan Co., Ltd.

- Location: 7F, No. 62, Nanjing W. Rd., Datong Dist., Taipei City, 103014, Taiwan

- Capital: 5 million NTD

- President: Shigeru Oshima

- Established: June 14, 2022

- Description of business: Hotel operation

SOURCE Sotetsu Business Service Co., Ltd.