Soundcore Launches its Most Advanced Earbuds and Headphones in Singapore

Liberty 4 Pro earbuds incorporate an elegant case with a display and touch bar for ANC adjustment; Space One Pro headphones are foldable and noise-cancelling

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, is bringing two groundbreaking new audio products to Singapore: the elegantly designed Liberty 4 Pro earbuds with Soundcore's most advanced Adaptive ANC system and the space-saving Space One Pro noise-cancelling headphones with a unique foldable design.

Soundcore's latest product launch in Singapore, not only enriches Anker Innovations' regional portfolio but also highlights its technological innovation capabilities. "We deeply appreciate the trust from our customers," said Leon Wu, Head of Anker Innovations Southeast Asia. "We are committed to better understanding the needs of local consumers and will continue to drive more innovations across our brands, including Anker, Soundcore, and Eufy. The mission of Anker Innovations is to ignite possibilities through ultimate innovation."

Liberty 4 Pro: Elegant design with powerful noise reduction

Building on the success of the Liberty Pro line, the Liberty 4 Pro uses six microphones, as well as one barometric pressure sensor, to capture and isolate noise surrounding the user's head and improve the music-listening experience. The elegant earbuds also feature Soundcore's most adaptive ANC system. The Adaptive ANC 3.0 algorithm adjusts to the user's ever-changing environment three times per second, ensuring powerful and seamless noise reduction.

In a first for Soundcore, the Liberty 4 Pro charging case incorporates a built-in screen that highlights the user's current setting. It can be viewed through the closed top cover in two of the four color models: Glossy Light Blue and Glossy Black. The new earbuds also feature a touch bar located on the front of the case. Replacing the traditional pairing button allows users to easily adjust the strength of noise cancellation or audio transparency by simply swiping left or right.

As fans have come to expect from Soundcore, the Liberty 4 Pro offers an impressive high-fidelity experience. Utilizing Soundcore's ACAA acoustic architecture, the system combines a 10.5mm woofer with a 4.6mm titanium tweeter in a coaxial design. Android users can enable LDAC for the highest-quality audio transmission with high-resolution playback.

Ensuring the Liberty 4 Pro earbuds are ready to go at a moment's notice, charging is twice as fast as previous models. Charging the buds in the case for just five minutes provides up to four hours of playtime. When fully charged, the buds offer 10 hours of playtime and a total of 40 hours in the case with ANC turned off and 7.5 hours of playtime and a total of 30 hours in the case with ANC enabled.

Finally, the Liberty 4 Pro is easily customized. To help consumers tailor the sound to their hearing profile, the Liberty 4 Pro is compatible with HearID 4.0 on the Soundcore app. An eight-band customizable EQ is also available, as well as a number of pre-set sound profiles.

The new Liberty 4 Pro comes in Black, White, Green and Light Blue. They will be available on 8th, November on shopee and at authorized retailers for 199S$, while Glossy Light Blue and Glossy Black will be announced at a later date by end of November.

Space One Pro: Ingenious foldable design and next-gen noise cancelling

The Space One Pro headphones are ideal for travelers, featuring Soundcore's FlexiCurve™ Structure that allows them to fold to half their size for easy storage. This compact design enhances portability for on-the-go use.

Equipped with a four-stage noise-cancelling system, the Space One Pro uses six microphones to detect and cancel noise in real-time. Its expanded chamber design improves noise absorption, while the Adaptive ANC 3.0 algorithm adjusts cancellation conditions three times per second for an immersive experience.

With a battery life of up to 40 hours with ANC on and 60 hours off, the Space One Pro also supports USB-C fast charging, providing 8 hours of playtime from a 5-minute charge. Available in Jet Black and Cream White for 199S$, these headphones ensure effortless interaction and clear calls in any environment.

About Soundcore

Soundcore, an Anker Innovations brand, creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes premium noise-cancelling TWS earbuds and headphones, smart wearable audio devices, and Bluetooth speakers. For more information, please visit soundcore.com/sg.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage, and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, AnkerMake, Eufy, Nebula, SOLIX and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

FACTSHEET: Liberty 4 Pro earbuds

Audio Features:

ACAA 4.0 Coaxial Driver Architecture

Supports Hi-Res Wireless and Hi-Res Audio

Supports LDAC

Multi-Mode Spatial Audio

Additional Features:

Bluetooth 5.3 ( 15m range)

range) Google Fast Pair

Soundcore HearID 4.0 (with hearing test)

EQ Customization / ANC modes selection/activation

Easy Chat - Volume Lowering And Auto Transparency Mode While Speaking

Squeeze and Slide Stem Control

Smart Case with Screen and Touch Bar Control

Dimensions and Weight:

Earbuds: Dimensions: 24.87mm x 31.68mm x 22mm Weight: 5.5g ea. / 11g total

Case: Dimensions: 64.64mm x 61.72mm x 29.59mm Weight: 51g



Environmental Considerations:

Liberty 4 Pro uses over 28% Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) materials

FACTSHEET: Space One Pro headphones

Audio Features:

Supports Hi-Res Wireless and Hi-Res Audio

Supports LDAC

Supports Dolby Audio

Additional Features:

Bluetooth 5.3 ( 15m range)

range) Google Fast Pair

Soundcore HearID 2.0 (with hearing test)

EQ Customization

ANC modes selection/activation

Dimensions and Weight:

The innovative headband is composed of five segments that maintain a 5°-8° folding angle, plus an earcup rotator base featuring a three-joint separation. This allows the headband and earcups to rotate smoothly together into a compact "donut" form factor.

Dimensions (Open) (L x W x H): 162.76mm x 89.03mm x 190.61mm / 6.41'' x 3.51'' x 7.5''

Dimensions (Closed) (L x W x H): 127mm x 98mm x 118mm / 5'' x 3.86'' x 4.65'' (with deviation ± 3mm/0.12'')

Weight: 286.2g / 10.10oz

Environmental Considerations:

Space One Pro packaging is made from FSC-certified, 100% paper-sourced materials

SOURCE Anker Innovations