soundcore R60i NC Arrives in Malaysia with Smarter Active Noise Cancellation and Powerful Audio

The latest addition to soundcore's lineup combines superior sound quality, advanced AI features, and up to 50 hours of playtime

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- soundcore, the premium audio brand under Anker Innovations and ranked Top 3 globally in wireless headphone shipments[1], introduced the soundcore R60i NC, a new generation of true wireless earbuds that redefine everyday listening with powerful sound, smart features, and lasting comfort. Designed for those who demand more for less, the R60i NC combines studio-grade audio, intelligent noise control, and impressive endurance, all in one sleek, affordable package.

The soundcore R-series has long been celebrated for delivering reliable, high-performance audio at exceptional value. Known for its clear call quality, stable Bluetooth connectivity, long-lasting battery, and ergonomic comfort, the series has become a favourite among students and professionals seeking everyday functionality without compromise.

Reflecting its slogan "Sound Refined, Noise Canceled", the new R60i NC represents the next evolution of the R-series, bringing major upgrades over its predecessor, the R50i NC. It introduces real-time adaptive active noise cancellation (up to -52dB), Hi-Res Audio with LDAC, AI translation in over 100 languages, and a significantly extended battery life. These enhancements reinforce soundcore's commitment as the Malaysian go-to brand for high-value, high-quality sound.

Immersive Real-Time Adaptive ANC

The world around you doesn't always quiet down when you need focus. Whether you're commuting, working, or studying, the soundcore R60i NC keeps distractions at bay with ANC that suppresses up to -52dB of ambient noise. Using Helmholtz resonance chambers and four high-precision microphones, its intelligent algorithm dynamically analyzes your environment every 0.007 seconds to maintain uninterrupted calm wherever life takes you.

Hi-Res Audio with Deep, Dynamic Bass

Engineered for pure listening pleasure, the R60i NC is certified with the Hi-Res Audio Gold Label and powered by LDAC, transmitting up to three times more data than standard Bluetooth codecs for richer, more detailed sound. Its 11mm titanium-coated drivers and 0.2mm ultra-narrow magnetic spacing, paired with an optimized magnetic circuit topology, deliver bass that's up to 10dB deeper than previous models. When listening to music, users can feel the surge and impact of every beat, the 'shock', and 'thump' of the bass, without losing clarity or overshadowing vocals or instrumentals. Whether in Music Mode or Movie Mode, its 3D spatial sound effect adapts in real time to create immersive soundscapes that pull listeners into every scene or track.

For gamers, the R60i NC offers a specialized 50ms Low Latency Game Mode, where sound and visuals move in perfect sync. This ensures lightning-fast response times, sharper audio cues, and a competitive edge during fast-paced gaming, all while preserving the same high-quality sound clarity and bass depth that make music and movies so immersive.

AI-Powered Translation and Smart Connectivity

Beyond exceptional sound, the R60i NC breaks language barriers with AI Translation that supports real-time and face-to-face translation in over 100 languages with 97% accuracy, outperforming competitors in speed and precision. Deeply integrated with Microsoft's translation engine and soundcore's proprietary AI algorithms, it ensures seamless communication for travellers, students, and professionals alike. With Bluetooth 6.1 for faster pairing, dual-device connectivity for effortless switching, Google Fast Pair for instant setup, and IP55 water resistance, it's built to keep up with your active, connected lifestyle.

Crystal-Clear Calls, Powered by AI

Clarity that cuts through the chaos. Equipped with six AI-enhanced beamforming microphones and an advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) algorithm, the soundcore R60i NC intelligently filters out background noise in real time while capturing your voice with lifelike precision. Whether you're in a bustling café, an open office, or outdoors on a windy street, every word is delivered clearly and naturally, so your conversations always sound confident, professional, and uninterrupted. Powered by soundcore's intelligent AI noise reduction technology, it continuously adapts to your environment for a consistently smooth calling experience that keeps you connected wherever you go.

Worry-Free Battery Life

Power that matches your pace. The R60i NC delivers an impressive 10 hours of continuous playback (8 hours with ANC on), and an extended 50 hours of total playtime (40 hours with ANC on) when paired with its compact charging case, enough to keep your music, calls, and AI Translation features running through long workdays, weekend trips, and everything in between. Running low? A 10-minute quick charge gives up to 3.5 hours of use, perfect for users who need fast, reliable power on the go. Designed for modern lifestyles that demand flexibility and reliability, the R60i NC embodies true endurance and everyday practicality, premium performance that lasts without the premium price.

Style Meets Functionality

Built for the Malaysian new generation of practical listeners, the soundcore R60i NC blends smart design with serious performance. Engineered for students, freelancers, and technicians who rely on their earbuds daily, it delivers high-end sound and comfort without unnecessary frills. Its streamlined build ensures a snug, all-day fit that stays comfortable from commute to the office, while the four colour options let users express individuality with subtle style. Designed for rational consumers who value both reputation and real-world performance, the R60i NC offers premium functionality at a price that simply makes sense, proof that great sound doesn't have to come with compromise.

Availability

The soundcore R60i NC will be available in Black, White, Blue, and Pink. Customers can purchase earbuds at major retailers, including IT World, All IT, and online via our flagship store in Shoppe, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

The R60i NC retails at RM189. From now until December 31, the online flagship stores (Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop) will be offering limited-time promotions, including a free Anker charging product.

The arrival of the soundcore R60i NC marks a new chapter in high-value, intelligent audio innovation, giving Malaysian listeners great noise-cancelling, high-quality, and AI-powered earbuds in their class, a true all-around upgrade made for every moment.

About soundcore

soundcore, an Anker Innovations brand, creates audio products that help spark emotions through music. This includes premium noise-cancelling TWS earbuds and headphones, smart wearable audio devices, and Bluetooth speakers. For more information, please visit soundcore.com.

[1] Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., 2024 global shipment volume of wireless headphones among audio brands (defined as brands with ≥75% revenue from audio equipment); wireless headphones include devices using Bluetooth or other wireless technologies. Research completed in March 2025. All references to "global top 3" in this article are based on these findings.

