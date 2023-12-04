South Korea's Hit Show 'Street Woman Fighter' to Get a Vietnamese Version

Korean Production House to Launch a 'Female Dance Battle' Reality Show in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Glide, a leading Korean content production firm and co-production company Needslab G&C is gearing up to bring the popular dance survival reality show 'Street Woman Fighter' (SWF) ' to Vietnam. Following the purchase of "SWF's" broadcasting and performance rights, this action aims to replicate the program's enormous success in Korea, where Mnet, the company behind hit shows like "Boys Planet" and "I Can See Your Voice," originally produced it.

STREET WOMAN FIGHTER2

Since its debut in 2021, Mnet's 'SWF' has enjoyed explosive popularity, with its latest season in August this year once again securing the top spot in entertainment trends. The show, featuring eight all-female dance crews competing for the ultimate title, has been a sensation in South Korea, especially with the participation of renowned K-POP stars such as Winter (aespa), Jessi, Hwasa, Sunmi, and ChungHa.

Studio Glide and Needslab G&C expressed their enthusiasm, stating, "Vietnam is home to a wealth of dancing talent, and our goal is to unearth new stars. By utilizing the broadcast production knowhow that made 'SWF' a hit in Korea, we are committed to creating high-quality content that connects and resonates with audiences in both Korea and Vietnam."

Applications are now open for female dance crews who wish to participate in the 'SWF Vietnam' and more information can be found on the official website at swfvietnam.com.

SOURCE Studio Glide