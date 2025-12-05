South Pacific Group, MidasVault, and HuiLink Unveil Next-Generation Fintech Solutions at 2025 Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo

Strategic Partnership Transforms Cross-Border Payments to Fuel New Wave of International Commerce

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo, hosted by the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (CECC) and supported by leading government and industry bodies, was held from December 4-6 across Macau and Zhuhai. Under the theme "Bay Area Intelligence, Globally Embraced," the event has established itself as one of the region's most influential technology platforms, bringing together innovators and industry leaders to shape the future of intelligent commerce. Against this high-profile backdrop, South Pacific Group, MidasVault, and HuiLink, have joined forces to showcase a fully integrated cross-border payment ecosystem designed to empower cross-border businesses and accelerate international business growth.

For businesses seeking global expansion, traditional cross-border payment channels feature systemic constraints, characterised by lengthy settlement cycles, high transaction costs, and operational inefficiencies that limit scalability. According to latest industry insights, correspondent banking networks still dominate, resulting in long multi-day settlement times and high fees, particularly for SMEs. Typical business-to-business cross-border transactions can take between 2-5 days to clear due to compliance checks and fragmented infrastructure, while costs are further compounded by transaction fees and foreign exchange markups. These inefficiencies strain cash flow but also limit access to emerging markets where many businesses operate without robust banking infrastructure.

Pioneering an end-to-end cross-border payment ecosystem to streamline global transactions

The growing fragmentation of payment rails and regulatory complexity is accelerating the shift toward digital assets and tokenised money as businesses seek faster, more efficient, and cost-effective alternatives. Recognising this market evolution, South Pacific Group, MidasVault, and HuiLink have forged a strategic partnership to deliver next-generation solutions built on Web3 technology and digital assets. By combining their expertise, they have created a fully integrated, end-to-end payment ecosystem that streamlines transactions across all touchpoints. This holistic approach redefines global payment experiences by addressing the entire end-to-end payment journey. From on-ramp to off-ramp, the integrated next-gen ecosystem enables near real-time settlements while empowering businesses to scale internationally with confidence.

During the event, the partnership presented a comprehensive demonstration of the next-gen payment lifecycle, highlighting the seamless integration of each and every stage within the end-to-end ecosystem:

Payment Collection – HuiLink's Digital Asset Payment Gateway provides businesses with a streamlined solution for accepting digital asset payments while supporting leading public blockchains and traditional fiat transactions. It delivers near-instant settlement, real-time balance visibility, and automated currency conversion, ensuring global liquidity without operational complexity. To strengthen this capability, HuiLink integrates its Embedded Compliance framework, which incorporates advanced KYC and AML screenings performed by trusted third-party providers directly at the protocol level. This seamless combination of payment innovation and compliance automation provides robust support for regulatory and compliance requirements, enabling frictionless onboarding while safeguarding user privacy — making cross-border payment collection fast and trusted.





– South Pacific Group powers the core infrastructure of the payment journey through its , designed for real-time liquidity orchestration and multi-market settlement at scale. Leveraging blockchain-based transparency and smart contract automation, the platform facilitates efficient reconciliation, enhances risk management, and supports compliance across multiple jurisdictions. Its architecture enables the routing of both digital assets and fiat currencies, improving transaction speed and cost efficiency while maintaining strong security and audit capabilities. This integrated approach helps address fragmentation in cross-border payment flows, creating a streamlined network with a trusted fintech infrastructure. Settlement & Payout – MidasVault's Multi-Channel Payout Solutions provide businesses with rapid, flexible access to funds worldwide. Supporting both digital assets and traditional fiat, the platform offers virtual and physical cards powered by major networks, supporting acceptance in over 200 countries and regions. Businesses can benefit from rapid card issuance, seamless currency conversion, and automated exchange rate optimisation, making cross-border payments as smooth as domestic transactions. With built-in compliance and audit reporting, MidasVault streamlines cross-border settlements, including payroll, supplier payments, and marketing spend, empowering businesses to operate efficiently and securely worldwide.

Together, these three pillars form a holistic, end-to-end ecosystem that bridges traditional finance and Web3 – all while complementing existing financial infrastructures. The strategic partnership empowers businesses to scale globally with confidence, unlocking new opportunities in regions where traditional infrastructure has struggled to keep pace.

Speaking at the event, Ting Zhang, Vice President, South Pacific Group, shared, "Cross-border payments today demand more than just speed – they require trust, compliance, and collaboration. At South Pacific Group, we are building next-generation infrastructure that leverages digital technologies and blockchain to create a collaborative platform suitable for fast, secure settlement, embedding compliance and transparency at every layer to help businesses scale globally with confidence. Together with our partners, we are reshaping the future of global payment, making cross-border transactions seamless and ready for the next era of commerce."

As global commerce enters a new era, this partnership serves as a strategic bridge between businesses and next-generation digital ecosystems. By leveraging blockchain and advanced technologies, South Pacific Group, MidasVault, and HuiLink reaffirm their commitment to creating a future where cross-border transactions are near-instant and globally accessible, paving the way for a truly connected future and unlocking new opportunities in the evolving digital economy.

About South Pacific Group

South Pacific Group is a fintech group committed to building next-generation infrastructure for the digital economy. Headquartered in Hong Kong and backed by the Vanuatu Department of Finance and Treasury, the Group leverages advanced blockchain technology to support efficient digital transactions across trading, payments, and cross-border commerce. Established to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, South Pacific Group is fostering trust, compliance, and market confidence across industries, driving the adoption of Web3 technologies across Asia-Pacific and beyond.

About MidasVault

MidasVault is a paytech innovator unlocking the potential of digital assets for everyday use. Supporting both digital assets and fiat, MidasVault offers virtual and physical cards accepted in over 200 countries and integrated with leading payment platforms such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and LINE Pay. Built on institutional-grade security, the MidasVault Card delivers instant access, 24/7 monitoring, and premium benefits – all without staking requirements – for a seamless Web3 experience.

For more information, please visit: https://www.midasvault.com/

About HuiLink

HuiLink is a pioneering global payment gateway designed to bridge traditional finance and the digital economy. The platform enables near-instant settlement, real-time balance visibility, and automated currency conversion to ensure global liquidity without operational complexity. Its Embedded Compliance framework integrates advanced KYC and AML screenings performed by trusted third-party providers directly at the protocol level, delivering strong regulatory support while safeguarding user privacy. Combining payment innovation with compliance automation, HuiLink offers a fast and trusted solution for digital asset and fiat payment collection worldwide.

Disclaimer

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, tax, or legal advice. It should not be interpreted as an offer or solicitation to buy, sell, or hold any digital assets, or to provide related services. Availability of products and features may vary by jurisdiction and is subject to applicable laws, regulations, and licensing requirements. Please consult qualified legal, tax, or investment professionals regarding your specific circumstances.

