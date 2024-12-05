Southeast Asia is in for a blockbuster 2025, with WeTV Unveiling an Expanded Global Content Slate and Strong Performances

2025 is set to be a strong year for WeTV with bigger, better, and more entertaining Southeast Asian offerings, including an all-new season of CHUANG ASIA, a slew of WeTV Originals in Thailand and Indonesia, and flagship entertainment shows from China.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTV, the international streaming platform by Tencent Video, has unveiled its 2025 content lineup, showcasing an impressive array of originals and adaptations across key Southeast Asian markets.

Coming off a strong 2024, the year ahead will see WeTV build on these successes and deliver even more to Southeast Asian audiences.

Jeff Han, Vice President of Tencent Video & WeTV Director said, "WeTV's remarkable achievements in 2024 have set the stage for an even brighter future. As we look ahead to 2025, we are poised to elevate our presence in the streaming landscape through groundbreaking collaborations, award-winning originals, and strategic partnerships. With a steadfast commitment to delivering meaningful and culturally relevant content, we aim to deepen our connection with audiences across Southeast Asia and continue shaping the region's entertainment narrative."

CHUANG ASIA Gets a Brand-New Season!

Following the success of CHUANG ASIA – which saw the international debut of the 9-member girl group 'Gen1es' – WeTV is set to bring back the popular idol survival show, with its second season, set to premiere in Thailand and across the region on 2 February 2025.

The new season of CHUANG ASIA will bring together over 60 aspiring trainees from 9 countries and regions, showcasing individuals from diverse professions and cultural backgrounds. They will compete to secure a coveted spot on the region's next big boy group operated by Tencent Music Entertainment (TME). Filming begins in Bangkok, Thailand this December, with the show soon to air on WeTV globally and other major TV networks and OTT platforms across Asia including CH3 in Thailand, Astro in Malaysia and TVB in Hong Kong.

WeTV Originals Thailand and Indonesia Expands Content Slate

WeTV viewers across Thailand and Indonesia can sit back and enjoy 2025, as a host of original Thai and Indonesian productions are set to take the two markets by storm, spanning various genres such as romance, comedy, suspense, thriller, and sci-fi.

Thailand

Thai viewers can anticipate exciting new content in the BL genre, featuring the popular couple Mile and Apo from KinnPorsche in the upcoming drama series Shine, produced by BeOnCloud. Additionally, Top Form, the first-ever live-action adaptation of Japan's renowned BL franchise Dakaichi, will be co-produced by WeTV and Tailai Entertainment, starring young Thai talents Smart and Boom as they bring iconic romantic scenes to life. Furthermore, WeTV is launching Boys Lost In Thailand, its first Thai on-the-road reality show, which will introduce an innovative interactive format encouraging audience participation with the concept "My CP, My Choice!" This partnership sets the stage for future productions like Love of Silom, which reunites Poompat Iamsamang (Mr. Up) and Sapsangsawat (Mr. Poom), Love Destiny from Hell, a highly anticipated work by fans of Violet Rain, as well as Concealed and Blended and I'm Not Wrong.

Indonesia

Meanwhile, WeTV's commitment to the Indonesian market continues with upcoming highly anticipated WeTV Original titles such as a twisted teen romance thriller Obsessed, starring Aliando Syarief, Aisyah Aqilah, and Richelle Skornicki, a romantic comedy Leo in February starring Rayn Wijaya and Ranty Maria; and Hot Daddies Club, which stars Nino Fernandez and Zoe Abbas Jackson as the main characters, that tells a youthful crush blossomed into a forbidden love story.

More C-Dramas for Southeast Asian Audiences

In addition to all-new WeTV Originals in Thailand and Indonesia, WeTV viewers can also tune into a line-up of highly anticipated Chinese dramas in 2025, including Guardians of the Dafeng, an adaptation of one of the most popular online novels in China, which stars Wang Hedi and Tian Xiwei; The Glory, a suspense-revenge drama series starring Chen Duling and Xin Yunlai; a suspense-adventure drama, Love on the Turquoise Land, which will see Dilraba and Chen Xingxu team up as co-stars.

A series of costume romance dramas is also set to make its way to Southeast Asia viewers, such as Love Beyond the Grave (starring Dilraba and Chen Feiyu), Legend of the Female General (starring Zhou Ye and Cheng Lei), and Fight for Love (starring Victoria Song and Ding Yuxi). And it doesn't stop there! Love has Fireworks (starring Tan Jianci and Wang Churan) and Be Passionately in Love (starring Liu Haocun and Wang Anyu) will also keep Southeast Asian audiences swooning over their screens, while Tan Jianci and Li Landi will come together and star in a sci-fi drama series, Filter.

WeTV's Southeast Asia line-up for 2025 is bigger, better, and more entertaining than ever before.

WeTV Celebrates an Amazing 2024

WeTV is set to enter 2025 with remarkable momentum in Southeast Asia, following a successful 2024 marked by impressive double-digit revenue growth and soaring subscription numbers. Most notably, user time spent, engagement, and loyalty have reached record levels, underscoring WeTV's strong position in the market..

Popular Chinese actress and singer, Yu Shuxin, better known as Esther Yu, and Chinese actor and singer, Zhou Yiran, were named WeTV's Global Brand Ambassador, adding some A-list glamour to the Southeast Asian market. Yu Shuxin's most recent hit Eastern fantasy series, Love Game in Eastern Fantasy exceeded the 30,000 heat index on Tencent Video, while rising star Zhou Yiran has starred in several drama series on WeTV such as Falling into Your Smile, and is set to appear on Reborn and Generation to Generation, which is set to capture audiences across the platform, signaling stronger connections with global audiences. To express gratitude to its audience, WeTV has hosted fan meetings in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur, inviting popular young artists to connect with fans and enhance community engagement.

As an Asia-founded, international streaming service, WeTV has always been a leader in Chinese dramas, and its high-quality content garnered attention and affection from global audiences. This is further proven as four out of the top 5 most discussed Chinese dramas on TikTok are from WeTV, with Snowfall, Are You The One, Amidst a Snowstorm of Love, and As Beautiful As You securing the first, second, fourth and fifth place respectively.

2024 was also a standout year for WeTV Originals, with Indonesian Originals Pardon My Affair which starred Marshanda, Giorgino Abraham, and Stefan William, reaching over 2 billion views on social media. Additionally, the recently aired Dangerous Affair trended in 27 countries within just two days of its release. Meanwhile, the viewership of CHUANG ASIA's premiere season on WeTV surpassed that of CHUANG 2021, underscoring the show's growing popularity in the region. During the final round's livestream, total votes on the WeTV application amounted to an impressive 500 million, while the event dominated social media with the hashtag CHUANG ASIA trending at No. 1 in Thailand and #CHUANGAsiaGrandDebutNight being mentioned over 1 million times. In addition, WeTV has ventured into global artist management with the debut of CHUANG Asia's girl group Gen1es. The platform has also signed a dozen talented young Thai actors as headliners for its local originals, aiming to support the career development of local artists in Southeast Asia and beyond.

