Southern Cross University and NSBM Green University partner to deliver Australian degrees locally

LISMORE, Australia, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Cross University (Australia) and NSBM Green University (Sri Lanka) will sign a groundbreaking partnership this Friday, 24 October, to deliver an offshore program that will allow Sri Lankan students to earn Australian degrees locally at NSBM - without needing to relocate to Australia.

This collaboration aims to expand access to globally recognised qualifications, enhance academic mobility, and deliver industry-aligned learning, while advancing joint research, enabling staff and student exchange, and strengthening ties between Australia and Sri Lanka.

"This initiative will provide highly cost-effective, world-class education to Sri Lankan students who can save a substantial amount on tuition and living expenses," said Associate Dean (International & Engagement) Professor Darshana Sedera, who pioneered this program.

"This program will offer students a seamless pathway to transfer credits or continue their postgraduate studies at Southern Cross University in Australia," said Professor Sedera. "At NSBM, we will launch the program with a Bachelor of Business in January 2026, with plans to later expand into information technology and health degrees. The collaboration will also involve Southern Cross University academics from Australia visiting NSBM regularly to deliver face-to-face teaching and engage in impactful research alongside NSBM staff and students."

"We look forward to working closely with NSBM over the coming months and years, sharing knowledge, expertise, and best practices to drive mutual benefit and growth. Together, we will foster new opportunities for research, education, and community engagement, ultimately enriching the lives of students, staff and communities in both Australia and Sri Lanka," said Professor Mike Ewing, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Business, Law and Arts at Southern Cross University.

The program will integrate Southern Cross' innovative SCU Model and high academic standards with NSBM's strong local infrastructure and faculty support, ensuring students receive the same quality education as their counterparts in Australia.

"We are excited to partner with Southern Cross University to offer their renowned, job-ready business programs at NSBM Green University. This collaboration provides our students with the opportunity to earn an Australian degree locally, equipping them with practical skills and industry-focused knowledge needed to succeed in a global economy and be workforce-ready," said Professor. E.A. Weerasinghe, Vice-Chancellor at NSBM Green University.

This program ensures industry alignment, equipping graduates with globally relevant skills, and marks a significant step toward advancing accessible, high-quality education in Sri Lanka.

