Sozo Aesthetic Clinic, Raffles Place in Singapore, Introduces Updated Scars Treatment Protocol

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sozo Aesthetic Clinic is launching an updated acne scar treatment program for modern busy professionals in Singapore. Dr Justin Boey, Medical Director, explains more about acne scars treatments in Singapore . This program is a medically proven combination of procedures that removes acne scars permanently and successfully. Acne and acne scars is a problem for busy working professionals as it can be embarrassing.

Acne scars are depressions on the skin that can be permanent if not treated immediately and properly. While many ignore their acne scars, some people see it as a bothersome condition that contributes to reducing their self-esteem, especially if their jobs require them to look appealing at all times.

There are a lot of do-it-yourself acne scars treatments searchable on the internet - but not all are guaranteed safe and effective. Acne scars treatments vary on different individual's skin. One remedy is sufficient for specific skin types, while to others, it provides more breakouts, which leads to more stubborn acne scars.

This Raffles Place clinic shared that one acne scar treatment is not enough to fully cure acne scars. "Acne Scars are challenging to improve, and sticking with one treatment is often inadequate. A lot of patients are unsatisfied with their acne scars treatment results."

"We recommend different methods based on our patient's skin type and the extent of the scarring."

Sozo Aesthetic Clinic in Singapore has numerous acne scars treatments that are medically proven for all people struggling with it. Their upgraded acne scar treatment protocol for the year 2023 will target deep and stubborn facial acne scars using three proven therapies to treat the root cause of acne scars.

Firstly, the Subcision and Dermal Filler are either performed to make the appearance of scars shallower. The next step is Fractional RF Microneedling (INFINI), which is for deep skin remodelling. Lastly, the Fractional CO2 or Fractional Pico Laser is for superficial skin resurfacing that delivers tiny microthermal zones in the target areas.

"To perfect the skin even more, light touches of TCA cross chemical peel can be done to minimize those pores." Dr Justin Boey , Medical Director of Sozo Aesthetic Clinic, suggested.

