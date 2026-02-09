Space Summit 2026 Concludes in Singapore with Focus on Alignment Across the Global Space Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by Experia Events Pte Ltd, Space Summit 2026 concluded yesterday in Singapore following two days of dialogue that brought together government leaders, space agencies, industry executives, researchers and investors to examine the priorities shaping an increasingly interconnected global space ecosystem.

Held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, the inaugural Summit drew over 2,000 attendees, featured more than 300 participating companies & organisations, and convened more than 60 speakers, including representatives from 20 national space agencies and delegations from 43 countries and regions. Discussions reflected the growing importance of space technologies across economic development, national resilience, sustainability and everyday life.

Participants included senior leadership from government agencies, space agencies, established industry players and emerging companies, enabling exchanges that spanned policy, commercial strategy and technology development. Sessions were structured to encourage dialogue across different parts of the sector, reflecting the increasingly interconnected nature of space activity and the need for alignment across multiple stakeholders.

"Space systems are now fundamental to how economies function and societies operate," said Leck Chet Lam, Managing Director of Experia Events. "Over the past two days, Space Summit 2026 provided a platform for open and practical discussions on how governments, industry and partners can align approaches as space activity continues to scale and intersect with critical infrastructure, sustainability and security considerations."

Key Takeaways from Space Summit 2026

Across plenary sessions and panel discussions, several common themes emerged over the course of the Summit, reflecting areas of focus and debate across the global space ecosystem. These included:

Asia-Pacific's growing role in the global space economy

Discussions reflected the rapid growth of space activity across Asia-Pacific, alongside a shift from experimental projects towards operational capabilities that support real-world needs. Panel speakers highlighted the importance of clear policies, scalable supply chains and strong regional and international partnerships to support sustainable growth and attract private investment. The need for stronger coordination across national programmes and stakeholders

Panel speakers emphasised the importance of aligning national space priorities and strengthening collaboration between governments, industry and research institutions. There was broad agreement that shared standards, interoperable systems and long-term partnership models are essential to avoid duplication, improve efficiency and ensure the safe and responsible use of space. Moving from data collection to real-world impact through Earth observation

Discussions underscored the transition from simply collecting data to delivering actionable insights that inform decision-making. Panel speakers highlighted the role of Earth observation in areas such as environmental monitoring, climate resilience and infrastructure planning, and the need for data-sharing frameworks and collaboration to maximise impact.

Overall, conversations throughout the Summit highlighted the importance of alignment — across policy, technology and partnerships — to translate space capabilities into tangible benefits for economies, societies and the environment.

Building on the discussions, connections and partnerships formed at the inaugural edition, Space Summit will return on 25 and 26 February 2027 and continue to serve as a platform for international engagement on the opportunities and responsibilities shaping the future of the global space sector.

About Experia Events Pte Ltd

Specialist in conceptualising, creating and curating trade events of strategic interest that spur industry development, Experia brings together captains of industries from all over the world to inspire ideas and influence decisions that move the needle in strategic issues for global, national and societal needs and progress. With its genesis in the Singapore Airshow, one of the most influential airshows globally, Experia's portfolio of events has expanded to span aerospace, defence, government, lifestyle and space sectors today. Experia is certified with a Data Protection Trustmark issued by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore, ISO27001 Information Security Management System and the MICE Sustainability Certification. For more information, visit http://www.experiaevents.com

About Space Summit

Space Summit is a premier international conference and exhibition dedicated to advancing global dialogue and collaboration in the space industry. The Summit will bring together leaders, innovators and policymakers to explore the technologies, partnerships and business models driving the next phase of space exploration and commercialisation. For more information on Space Summit, visit https://spacesummit.singaporeairshow.com/

