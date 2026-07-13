Spacebox Solidifies Leadership Position in Asia's Valet Storage Sector with Three-Award Victory

HONG KONG, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacebox, Hong Kong's leading door-to-door storage business, has officially taken the industry by storm by winning three top honors at this year's regional awards. This major milestone victory does more than just fill the company's trophy cabinet—it proves that consumers are looking beyond traditional self-service storage, in favor of door-to-door storage where your items are collected and retrieved in a click. Spacebox enables users to unleash more space at home in a click, like magic.

Spacebox solidifies its leadership position in Asia’s door-to-door sector with three awards this year. Spacebox Founder Lewis Cerne (left) accepts the "Valet Storage of the Year" award from Self Storage Association Asia (SSAA) Executive Director Andrew Work (right).

Earning industry-wide recognition for its operational excellence and user-first approach, Spacebox proudly received:

Valet Storage of the Year (Asia) – Second-time winner

– Second-time winner Valet Storage of the Year (Hong Kong) – Second-time winner

– Second-time winner Customer Experience Satisfactory Award (Hong Kong) – Inaugural victory

Setting the Gold Standard for Door-to-Door Storage While securing consecutive regional titles for "Valet Storage of the Year" validates Spacebox's robust logistics network and market supremacy, the company's first-ever Customer Experience Satisfactory Award underscores its true competitive edge.

Unlike traditional self-service mini-storage providers that require customers to call a van and visit remote facilities, Spacebox has transformed storage into an effortless experience that helps you create space instantly. Powered by an intuitive mobile app, Spacebox allows users to effortlessly catalog their belongings, manage their virtual inventory, and schedule door-to-door pickup and retrieval with just a few taps.

Driven by Real User Trust This relentless focus on a frictionless, premium service is reflected in the vocal support of the Spacebox community. The company now boasts over 600 five-star Google reviews from verified, active users—a rare milestone that proves innovative technology and flawless execution can radically elevate customer satisfaction.

"Securing these three prestigious awards is a phenomenal milestone for our team, but our ultimate reward is the daily trust of our users," said Lewis Cerne, Founder and CEO at Spacebox. "We aren't just storing boxes; our promise has always been giving valuable time and space back to our clients, so they can enjoy their homes again. Storage shouldn't be a heavy-lifting chore, it should be simple and instant. "With our easy-to-use mobile app and a deeply caring human customer service team, we've made unleashing space as simple as a snap of your fingers. I believe that the true magic is about making the complicated feel incredibly simple."

About Spacebox Founded in 2014, Spacebox is Hong Kong's leading door-to-door storage business. Driven by a clear mission to help people and businesses get space, Spacebox eliminates the heavy lifting from storage and replaces it with "Space Magic"—where storage boxes come right to your door and reappear the exact moment you want them, just like magic. Discover the magic here.

SOURCE Spacebox