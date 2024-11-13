SpaceGut Debuts AI-Driven Gut Health Testing in Malaysia, Offering Personalized Wellness Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpaceGut, part of SOL Partnership Sdn Bhd, is proud to introduce Malaysia's first AI-powered at-home Gut Microbiome Test Kit. Officially launched on 12 November 2024 at Cookhouse's Artisan's Playground, the innovative kit provides customers with comprehensive insights into their gut health through advanced laboratory testing and proprietary AI technology. Clinically validated, the service offers key health insights to support improved digestive wellness and overall wellbeing.

Datuk Tony Wong, the founder of SpaceGut, proudly introduced this pioneering venture, SpaceGut designed to revolutionize personalized gut health solutions across Malaysia and beyond. Joining him were esteemed scientific partners Mr. Thomas Cookson from the UK and Mr. Jason Ramos from the Philippines. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise and commitment to helping people unlock the secrets of their microbiome for better health and well-being.

"We see a rise in gut-related health issues in Malaysia, from digestive discomfort to chronic conditions linked to lifestyle and diet," says Datuk Tony Wong, Founder of SpaceGut. "At SpaceGut, our mission is to make gut health testing easy, with an at-home test and personalized insights that seamlessly integrate into daily life. By empowering Malaysians with accessible, AI-driven tools, we are helping them take proactive steps toward lasting health improvements."

Compromised Gut Health: Malaysia's Silent Health Crisis

It is well known that what we eat affects our health, but many Malaysians are unaware that effective digestion and nutrient absorption depend on the tiny microbes in the gut.

Gut health plays a critical role in preventing disease. Around 100 trillion microbes in the gut are essential for breaking down food, reducing inflammation, supporting immunity, and even regulating mood. Known as the "microbiome" or "Second Genome," these microbes collectively carry 150 times more genes than the human genome, underscoring their importance in overall health.

A balanced microbiome - ideally 85% beneficial bacteria and 15% potentially harmful bacteria - supports optimal health, while an imbalance, or dysbiosis, can lead to inflammation, insulin resistance and conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. Certain microbes help reduce fat storage for heart health, while others produce compounds that can thicken arteries, increasing the risk of heart attack.

Despite its importance, gut health remains a "silent crisis" in Malaysia, with limited public awareness. The 2023 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) reveals troubling statistics: Malaysia has the highest rate of diabetes in the Western Pacific, along with high rates of hypertension (29.2%) and high cholesterol (7.6 million affected). More than half of Malaysian adults are overweight or obese, and children are increasingly at risk. Obesity, a major factor in heart disease and other serious health problems, contributes to Malaysia's growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with more than two million Malaysians suffering from multiple NCDs, particularly among older adults.

Understanding Your Gut Health with SpaceGut

SpaceGut's service combines advanced AI with bioinformatics to provide personalized insights into gut health. Users collect a sample using an at-home kit, which is then analysed in SpaceGut's laboratory. SpaceGut's proprietary AI evaluates the sample against a database of over 50,000 microbiome profiles to identify more than 30 health markers and provide tailored dietary recommendations. These insights help individuals address issues such as bloating, fatigue and skin problems by supporting gut health, which is central to immunity, metabolism, and mental wellbeing.

With diet and lifestyle influencing digestive health, SpaceGut offers Malaysians an easy way to understand and manage their gut health. Looking ahead, SpaceGut plans to expand into gut health supplements, wellness centres and nutritionist services, creating a holistic approach to digestive wellness. Committed to innovation and accessibility, SpaceGut aims to set a new benchmark for gut health solutions in Malaysia and beyond.

