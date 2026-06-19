MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, reported that daily trading volume for SPCX futures peaked at over 800 million USDT. Following SpaceX's IPO, SPCX futures trading has continued to surge, with average daily trading volume in the three days post-IPO growing nearly 7 times compared to pre-IPO levels. Through SpaceX, MEXC has connected three major product lines, Launchpad, TradFi Futures, and RealStocks, to support the full lifecycle of investor participation, from pre-IPO subscription and pre/post-listing trading to post-listing real share ownership.

SpaceX Continues to Drive Strong Trading Activity as MEXC SPCX Futures Daily Trading Volume Surpasses $800 Million USDT

Historically, access to high-profile private companies has been fragmented across different stages of the investment journey. Pre-IPO opportunities have often been limited to a narrow group of investors, while participation after listing typically requires separate brokerage accounts, additional onboarding procedures, and access to different trading venues. This fragmentation can create friction for investors seeking exposure throughout an asset's lifecycle.

MEXC brings all three together on one platform. Prior to the listing, MEXC launched multiple rounds of SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad, with the first two rounds collectively raising $173 million in subscriptions, exceeding available allocation by as much as 30 times, reflecting strong demand for high-profile tech assets. SPCX futures give users a more versatile way to trade. Rather than relying solely on one-way subscription or post-listing purchases, users can take long or short positions to capture price movements both before and after the listing. MEXC offers 0-fee trading and up to 100x leverage on SPCX futures, backed by industry-leading market depth and low slippage to support large orders and handle elevated volatility around the IPO. After listing, SPCX futures automatically roll over to track the real stock price, so users can maintain their positions without switching instruments or rebuilding a position. For those looking for long-term allocation, MEXC RealStocks enables users to hold actual shares post-listing, with eligibility for dividends where applicable.

All three are accessible through a single MEXC account, with USDT as the unified settlement currency, eliminating currency conversion and cross-platform fund transfers, and significantly lowering the cost of cross-market participation.

MEXC has built a broad US equity offerings spanning Launchpad, TradFi Futures, and RealStocks, covering over 7,000 real US stocks and ETFs. Beyond SpaceX, MEXC has also introduced pre-IPO futures for other prominent technology companies including OpenAI and Anthropic, continuously widening access for crypto users to participate in global innovative assets. Looking ahead, MEXC will continue expanding its equities offering, introducing more sought-after assets, and reducing barriers to cross-market participation, further reinforcing its position as a gateway to infinite opportunities across global markets.

To coincide with SpaceX's listing, MEXC has launched a 0-fee US stock trading event alongside an exclusive SpaceX airdrop. Users who trade stocks can receive SPCX futures airdrop positions from a total prize pool of up to 5 million USDT, providing users with an additional way to gain exposure to one of the most anticipated listings of the year. For more details, please visit the event page.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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SOURCE MEXC