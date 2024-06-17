Spark Education Receives “Remote Learning Innovation Award” in 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Education ("Spark" or "the Company"), a global leader in providing interactive small group classes for students from Pre-K through elementary school, today announced that it received the "Remote Learning Innovation Award" in the 6th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

As a supplementary and enrichment learning provider, Spark Education's purpose-built platform allows students to take classes from anywhere with an internet connection. With real-time interaction between students and teachers, studio-quality animations, and gamified exercises, Spark Math uses research-proven pedagogy based on Singapore Math and is aligned with the Common Core State Standards. The program reimagines math learning with an online small group format, providing real-time teaching, interactive courseware, and personalization through a proprietary dual-interface classroom platform.

"We know we're on the right track with our students excelling both in Math and beyond as they develop presentation and communication skills. Many of our students have also been recognized in international math competitions," said Tina Chen, Vice President at Spark Education Group. "We are pleased to accept this award from EdTech Breakthrough in recognition of our efforts in continuously innovating to provide the best learning experience for students that is efficient and effective, while nurturing a love for learning."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"Spark Education combines technology with proven pedagogy and child psychology to make learning fun, efficient, and effective. Though remote learning has become the norm in many situations, value should still be placed on the personal touch of passionate teachers and the social-emotional benefits of peer learning," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "With Spark, students receive the right level of challenges and coaching to progress at their own pace while also benefiting from peer learning. Spark deserves our 'Remote Learning Innovation Award' for its contributions to education through technology, and empowering students to achieve their full potential."

Spark's flagship Spark Math program utilizes proprietary interactive courseware and a curriculum that emphasizes the Concrete-Pictorial-Abstract (CPA) approach. The CPA approach is traditionally conducted using manipulatives or chalkboard drawings, but Spark Math is able to make the process much more efficient and fun with its interactive animation and gamified exercises. By connecting lessons to real-life scenarios, Spark Math facilitates student understanding and application of concepts. Courseware content is custom-created in-house, and featuring high-quality animation and relatable characters that learn alongside the students. The program is accredited by STEM.org, and was also awarded "Best Interactive Learning Experience" at EdTech Asia Summit 2023 and a Parent and Teacher Choice Award Gold Medal Recipient.

Founded in 2017, Spark Education Group is headquartered in Singapore and has served close to 700,000 students worldwide. Its portfolio of education brands combines research-based pedagogy with technology to improve the learning experience and educational outcomes for students around the world.

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

