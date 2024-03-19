SparkMeter Achieves Compliance with Philippines' Energy Regulatory Commission to Bolster Grid Efforts

SparkMeter is set to bring smart grid monitoring and analytics capability to the island nation's 130+ cooperative and investor owned utilities, while leading the deployment of pilot projects for improved grid operations and renewables integration

WASHINGTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkMeter, a provider of grid management services, equipment, and software solutions that enable the delivery of reliable, cost effective and clean energy across Africa, Asia and the Americas, announced today that the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of the Philippines has granted a compliance certificate for SparkMeter's metering solutions. This accreditation not only enables SparkMeter to market and distribute its products across the Philippines but also aligns with the nation's ambitious energy goals to reduce the dependency on traditional energy sources and transition to renewable alternatives. This accreditation fosters collaborations with electricity cooperatives and investor-owned utilities, with whom SparkMeter has established several preliminary pilots.

In response to the country's looming energy crisis, the Philippines has recently adopted an ambitious national goal to increase the share of renewable energy in its power generation mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050. This initiative is crucial due to the impending depletion of the nation's current energy source, natural gas, projected to occur by 2027 , compounded by the country's expanding population and escalating energy costs. While the country is currently behind on these efforts, grid modernization can accelerate the incorporation of renewable energy sources. SparkMeter's proven technology promises first-of-its-kind end-to-end metering alongside operational analytics to digitize the grid and augment renewable integration across the nation's 7,000+ islands.

To date, SparkMeter has multiple pilots in progress in the Philippines, improving two-way communication between several utilities and their customers. Through these projects, utilities are able to obtain smart grid analytics through SparkMeter's GridScan software catering to various utility needs including transformer loading analysis, customer outage detection and analysis, and revenue loss analysis. In addition, utilities can now give their end consumers control of their energy consumption, improving customer satisfaction.

"The energy hurdles the Philippines are facing today mirrors the bumpy path other nations – especially islands – are battling as they transition to cleaner energy sources and highlights the need for smart grids and smart metering globally," said Dan Schnitzer, CEO of SparkMeter. "After years of piloting our technology in the Philippines, we're looking forward to taking our efforts to the next level to future-proof the country's grids, while making this special island nation the blueprint for many others."

SparkMeter is bringing plug-and-play grid management technology to address the needs of utilities in all markets, currently operating in over 25 countries today. This certificate comes on the heels of SparkMeter's strategic $5 million investment and global partnership with Honeywell Smart Energy to bring smart grids across the United States and Africa.

About SparkMeter

Founded in 2013, SparkMeter provides grid-management solutions tailored to emerging markets, where 2.1 billion people live without reliable electricity access. Its simple plug-and-play solution enables microgrids and distribution utilities operating in remote locations to access a range of features – flexible billing, customer communications, and remote monitoring and control – that improve their operations and help them achieve financial sustainability.

SOURCE SparkMeter