Specialty and Sustainable Materials for Packaging to Be Showcased by Avient at Propak Vietnam 2024.

SHANGHAI, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation, a premier provider of specialty and sustainable materials solutions and services, will showcase its extensive range of sustainable and specialty colorants and additives for both rigid and flexible packaging at Propak Vietnam 2024, one of Vietnam's premier trade fairs for the packaging industry. The exhibition runs from today through April 5th.

At the event, Avient will feature its latest polymer additive innovations for post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins, such as recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) and polyolefins. These innovations include Avient's PCR Color Prediction Service, ColorForward™ 2025, and new grades of polymer additives for flexible film. Avient is dedicated to helping customers enhance the quality and functionality of their packaging while simultaneously improving its sustainability.

"Manufactures and consumers are increasingly demanding better recyclability efforts from the packaging industry," said Say-Eng Lee, Vice President and General Manager, Color & Additives Asia for Avient. "As a packaging materials specialist, we strive to improve production efficiency, provide sustainability support, and offer innovative materials and technologies that benefit our customers globally."

Highlights from Avient at Propak Vietnam 2024 include:

Polymer Additive Solutions for PCR (rPET and Polyolefins): can enhance recyclability and properties of recycled materials to reduce environmental impact and help manufacturers create innovative products that pave the way to a more sustainable future through thoughtful design and material selection for PCR

ColorForward™ 2025: the 19th edition of Avient's color trend forecast developed to inspire brand owners and designers of plastic products, featuring 20 colors and effects derived from societal trends likely to influence consumer color preferences and the design of consumer products in the future

PCR Color Prediction Service: a digital tool that can illustrate the color possibilities or limitations of certain types of recycled resins (PCR) prior to laboratory trials, which can help simplify the overall color decision-making process during product development and launch

Hiformer™ Liquid Additives for Polyolefins – Antioxidants: specialized for post-industrial & post-consumer recycling that can help enhance the ability to maximize recycled materials in the film with less impact on the process and prevent typical defects such as black spots and yellowing

Hiformer™ Liquid Additives for Polyolefins – Polymer Processing Aids: can significantly reduce melt fracture and die build-up for polyolefin film applications to improve processing efficiency and save machine start-up time

Avient will exhibit at Propak Vietnam 2024 on April 3-5, 2024, in Hall A1, Stand AT6.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable materials solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:

Dyneema®, the world's strongest fiber™, enables unmatched levels of performance and protection for end-use applications, including ballistic personal protection, marine and sustainable infrastructure and outdoor sports

Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy

Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint

Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility

Avient is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.

To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news.

