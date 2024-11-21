Spend the close of one year and the open of a new one at our hotels! Information on Special Events and Menus for New Year's Eve & the New Year

Numerous events scheduled for New Year's Day will offer encounters with traditional Japanese culture, while several events planned for Wednesday, January 29, 2025 (national holiday), will allow participants to experience a celebration of the Chinese New Year.

See here for details: https://www.bellustartokyo.jp/restaurant-bar/newyear2025/

For 2025 we have prepared an exciting countdown party that matches the spirit of the sleepless city and special full course menus for celebrating the new year peacefully in dining spaces high above the bustle below of the restaurants of the two hotels that opened last year at Tokyu Kabukicho Tower.

On New Year's Day guests can experience traditional Japanese culture related to commemorating the new year with rice cake making and lion dances at the hotel entrance on the first floor. While restaurant guests may of course participate, the general public is also welcome. These events are the perfect stop-off for those making their first visit of the year at a nearby shrine or temple.

We invite you to enjoy the turn of the year with friends, family and the other special people in your life at these two hotels in Tokyu Kabukicho Tower.

HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel

JAM17—New Year's Countdown Party

Date: Tuesday, December 31

Time: 22:00 – 4:00 (Last order 1:00)

*DJ performance 22:30 – 0:30

Location: JAM17 DINING & BAR (17F)

Pricing: 6,000 yen per person

*Hotel guests: 5,000 yen

Details: Free flow drink service (Sparkling wine, red and white wines, cocktails, soft drinks)

An electrifying countdown event to welcome 2025 that will feature an exciting DJ performance. Spend a special evening celebrating the open of the new year in the city that never sleeps.

JAM17—New Year Family Lunch and Dinner Plans

Dates: Wednesday, January 1 (nat'l. hol.) – Monday, January 13 (National holiday)

Times: Lunch 11:30 – 14:00 (Last order 14:00)

Dinner 17:00 – 22:00 (Last order 20:00)

Location: JAM17 DINING (17F)

Pricing: 10,000 yen per person

Details: Shared plates and free flow drink service (Sparkling wine, red and white wines, beer, soft drinks)

*For 4 or more/Advanced reservations only

The perfect plan for gathering with friends and family. Enjoy chef-selected shared plates that give festive color to your group's table with the important people in your life.

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

This year we offer you the extraordinary experience of spending the close of one year and the open of a new one in a space with breathtaking views of Tokyo that incorporates elements of traditional Japanese culture.

Restaurant Bellustar—New Year's Holiday Special Lunch and Dinner Courses

Dates: Tuesday, December 31 – Sunday, January 5

Times: Lunch 12:00 – 15:00 (Last order 14:00)

Dinner 17:30 – 22:00 (Last order 21:00)

Pricing: Lunch 13,000 yen

Dinner 25,000 yen

Enjoy an extraordinary experience in an amazing location commanding spectacular views of the city from 200 meters above ground. Delectable winter vegetables and other select seasonal ingredients from across Japan together with a dinner fish dish of rare and exclusive longtooth grouper are transformed into exquisite course dishes befitting of the New Year's holiday season. This year, Restaurant Bellustar offers you a blissful and luxurious time to reflect on the end of the old year and the start of the new one.

Teppan Ten-yu—New Year's Holiday Special Dinner Course

Dates: Tuesday, December 31 – Friday, January 3

Time: Dinner 17:30 – 22:00 (Last order 21:00)

Pricing: Dinner 40,000 yen

An exclusive dinner course incorporating an abundance of lavish ingredients hand-selected by our chef and sumptuously prepared to match the New Year's holiday season for your enjoyment at counter seats overlooking the Shinjuku sub-center at sunset and the city skyline at night. We invite you to savor the best part of teppanyaki: Being able to revel up close in the sounds and smells of ingredients being prepared for your enjoyment at their most delicious moment.

Wednesday, January 1 (National Holiday) New Year's Day Events *Approx. 20 minutes each

Complimentary Sake

Time: From 10:00

Location: JAM17 DINING & BAR (17F)

Reception Desk BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel (18F)

We will be offering complementary Japanese sake to celebrate the new year and express our wishes for the health and good fortune of our guests.

Rice Cake Making

Times: 10:00 and 15:00

Location: Hotel Entrance (1F)

We will present our greetings for the new year followed by rice cake making to express our wishes for the health of our guests.

Lion Dance

Times: 11:30 and 15:30

Location: Hotel Entrance (1F)

The lion dance, performed to dispel evil and illness, is considered a bringer of good luck during the first three days of the new year. After showing guests its various aspects, from a dynamic and powerful dancing wild beast to grooming itself like a cat and even doing stunts such as a headstand called shachiage, the lion will make its way around to gently bite the heads of spectators. This is thought to purify and drive off evil influences and is considered extremely lucky because of wordplay that links the Japanese word kamitsuku ("to bite") with the phrase kami ga tsuku, which refers to receiving the protection or blessing of the gods.

Shamisen Performance

Times: 12:00 and 16:00

Location: Hotel Entrance (1F)

Tsugaru shamisen duo Masato Nakahara × Manami Kawasaki will present dynamic and powerful New Year's Day performances. These two up-and-coming artists, who are working to spread their interpretation of the shamisen influenced by their unique musical tastes and the incorporation of a variety of music, will present Japanese folk songs and their own original pieces to create a once-in-a-lifetime performance together with the audience that can be enjoyed by all.

Musician Profile

Masato Nakahara × Manami Kawasaki

Masato and Manami began performing as a duo after meeting at the Waseda University Tsugaru shamisen club MITSUDOMOE in 2015. They have written numerous original pieces that incorporate rock, metal, classical, folk and a variety of other music.

"Tsudoi," a Tsugaru shamisen performance group, which they founded in 2021 and are both members of, has to date taken top place five times in national competitions with its performances of Tsugaru folk ensemble songs.

With their activities divided between performances of their original music and traditional folk songs, Masato and Manami are a promising duo that is exploring the possibilities of the shamisen and is working to spread its own interpretation of the instrument as influenced by unique musical tastes.

In July 2024, they took first prize for the second year in a row in the Duo category at the All- Japan Tsugaru Shamisen Competition Nagoya Tournament.

Past Awards

First Prize, Duo Category, 16th All-Japan National Tsugaru Shamisen Competition Nagoya Tournament (second year in a row)

First Prize, Ensembles of 10 or Less Category, 40th World Tsugaru Shamisen Competition

First Prize, Ensembles of 10 or Less Category, 27th All-Japan Tsugaru Shamisen Concours Competition (second year in a row)

Numerous other awards

Wednesday, January 29 Chinese New Year Events *Approx. 20 minutes each

Chinese Lion Dance

Times: 11:00 and 15:30

Location: Hotel Entrance (1F)

Chinese Bian Lian ("Face-changing")

Times: 11:30 and 16:00

Location: Hotel Entrance (1F)

In celebration of the Chinese New Year, guests will be treated to performances of the Chinese lion dance, which is symbolic of bringing good luck and driving away evil and incorporates a variety of stunts, as well as Bian Lian ("face-changing"), a traditional dramatic art passed down in China's Sichuan Province where the performer changes between masks representing men, women and animals one after the other the instant they put their hand to their face.

*Prices shown include a service charge (HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU 13%, BELLUSTAR TOKYO 15%) and consumption tax. *As required by law, we do not serve alcohol to guests who will be driving or who are under the age of 20. *Please inform the hotel staff in advance if you have food allergies. *Photos are for illustrative purposes. *Menus are subject to change depending on ingredient availability. *Operating hours and other information may be subject to change. *Information contained in this press release is current at the time of its release. Details may differ from the most up-to-date information.

BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel

A luxury hotel in the heart of Tokyo where you can enjoy special spaces secluded from the bustle of the streets below. Its guest rooms incorporate elements of Japanese culture while offering stunning panoramic views of the city. Take time to center yourself on the upper floors through original culinary experiences, a spa where you can experience the four seasons and sky-high penthouses.

Tel: 06-6233-8800 (Main)

https://www.bellustartokyo.jp

HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel

A lifestyle hotel that is your base for enjoying all the fun that Shinjuku's Kabukicho has to offer with rooms that are the perfect place to soak in the afterglow of the excitement and joy experienced at Tokyu Kabukicho Tower's entertainment facilities. Linking HOTEL GROOVE with Shinjuku, JAM17 DINING & BAR is a new social hub in the city that continues to generate new energy in the world.

Tel: 03-6233-8888 (Main)

https://www.hotelgroove.jp

SOURCE BELLUSTAR TOKYO, A Pan Pacific Hotel; HOTEL GROOVE SHINJUKU, A PARKROYAL Hotel