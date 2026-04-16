Spingence and Digital Base Unveil Secure Internal Data-Connected AI Platform at AI EXPO Tokyo 2026

To Be Exhibited at NexTech Week 2026 [Spring], 10th AI & Artificial Intelligence Expo, April 15–17

TAIPEI and TOKYO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spingence Technology (Taipei, Taiwan), a leader in AI infrastructure, and Digital Base Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) today announced the debut of their jointly developed "Internal Data-Connected AI Platform" at NexTech Week 2026 [Spring] – 10th AI & Artificial Intelligence Expo. The platform enables enterprises to securely and easily build and operate AI for business use within their own environments.

Bridging the Gap in Secure Enterprise AI

As generative AI adoption grows, many enterprises struggle to integrate internal data into business workflows due to strict security requirements and a lack of specialized infrastructure expertise. This new platform addresses these challenges by enabling companies to securely build and operate AI systems within their own environments, eliminating reliance on external cloud infrastructure.

Solution Overview

In response to these needs, Spingence and Digital Base have jointly developed an enterprise-focused AI platform. Spingence provides the foundational infrastructure layer that enables enterprises to deploy, operate, and scale AI systems securely within their own environments.

By combining the technologies of both companies, it's now possible to provide enterprises with a more practical and deployable environment in which they can securely and easily build and operate dedicated AI systems connected to internal data within their own environments.

With this platform, companies can securely connect internal data to AI and build environments where AI can be used in actual business operations, including document search, inquiry handling, data retrieval, report generation, and workflow automation.

Its main features include:

Ability to connect internal data sources such as internal databases, file servers, business systems, and APIs to AI

Support for building RAG environments using internal documents

Development of AI agents and workflow automation tailored to business processes

Management and switching of multiple AI models, including cloud AI and open-source models

Flexible configurations ranging from GPU servers to desktop environments depending on use case

Enterprise-grade operational management functions, including access control and usage log management

Rather than providing these as separate tools, the platform delivers them in an integrated internal AI environment.

Future Outlook

Going forward, the platform will be offered to a broad range of organizations that handle internal data and confidential information, including manufacturers, construction companies, healthcare providers, and local governments.

SOURCE Spingence Technology