Spingence Unveils Advanced Edge AI Solutions to Power Real-Time Enterprise Intelligence

TAIPEI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spingence is excited to announce the establishment of a new Edge AI division to meet the growing demand for real-time data analysis in enterprises. Following the success of its AINavi defect detection solution, this new venture introduces two key products: Edgestar and Visionstar, designed to enhance decision-making across various industries.

Edgestar: Customized LLM Platform

Edgestar is a large language model (LLM) platform specifically tailored for enterprises. It enables businesses to fine-tune AI models to suit their operational needs, enhancing applicability across various sectors. With integrated management tools and an Agent Library, Edgestar allows development teams to efficiently customize and expand AI applications. Leveraging Advantech's high-performance AI servers and Phison's aiDAPTIV+ solution, Edgestar overcomes memory constraints during large-scale AI training, ensuring stability and high performance. This allows enterprises to quickly integrate AI technology into their workflows, improving responsiveness to market changes.

Visionstar: Intelligent Monitoring Solution

Visionstar is an intelligent monitoring system that combines visual language models for real-time visual recognition and anomaly detection. It seamlessly integrates with existing surveillance systems, providing a straightforward upgrade for industries requiring rapid data insights, such as manufacturing and retail. By delivering accurate visual analysis instantly, Visionstar enhances preventive capabilities and improves decision-making efficiency.

Expanding AI Applications Across Sectors

The launch of the Edge AI division allows Spingence to expand its AI capabilities beyond factory defect detection into sectors like urban management, traffic monitoring, and healthcare. This expansion enables organizations to leverage real-time insights for enhanced operational efficiency and smarter decision-making.

Global Outreach at CEATEC 2024

Invited by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Spingence will showcase Edgestar at CEATEC 2024. This event offers an opportunity to connect with potential international partners and demonstrate its expertise in Edge AI solutions.

About Spingence

Founded in 2015, Spingence specializes in AI-driven solutions, including AINavi, Edgestar, and Visionstar. The company is dedicated to helping enterprises optimize their digital assets and enhance productivity and operational efficiency.

