Spirit AeroSystems Expands Engineering Capabilities by Opening Design Center in Malaysia

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. announced today the grand opening of its Engineering Design Center in Subang, Malaysia, that expands the company's global engineering capabilities, during opening day of the 2024 Singapore Air Show.

Dr. Sean Black, Spirit AeroSystems senior vice president, chief technology officer and chief engineer, said the new center will allow Spirit to expand engineering services to meet growing customer demand as air travel continues to recover to pre-pandemic levels and higher.

Located in the middle of the Subang factory, the center has been expanded through two renovation projects to model and furnish space and incorporate soundproofing in the workspace to accommodate new engineering functions for the Malaysia engineering team, including 24-hour engineering service to Spirit factories around the globe. The center is equipped with state-of-the-art engineering technology, high speed networks, and engineering software.

Black said that Spirit's engineering team in Malaysia is already a significant player in the design of the A350XWB Section 15 Freighter, A350XWB Ultra Long Range and a key partner to A220 Wing program.

"Expanding engineering services in Malaysia gives Spirit the ability for around-the-clock support for our global manufacturing locations and development programs, improving engineering turn-around time, so we can provide service to meet our growing customer demand," Black said. "Additionally, an expanded engineering office in Malaysia will enhance supply chain communications in the Asia-Pacific region by providing operations within the same time zone, as well as culture and language advantages."

Black added that upgrading engineering capabilities for the company's Malaysia facility creates future opportunities for Spirit to offer design-and-build capabilities in that region.

"A stronger engineering workforce in Malaysia helps Spirit have better agility and capacity to serve our global customers," Black said.

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. ("Spirit"), is a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] ("Spirit AeroSystems").

About Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com.

