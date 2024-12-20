SpoonX Becomes Appointed Agent for Dianping Ventures in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpoonX, a rising star in digital marketing, has partnered with Dazhong Dianping ("Dianping"), commonly referred to as the "Chinese Yelp," to bolster Food & Beverage (F&B) business opportunities in Southeast Asia by promoting and managing their presence on the influential Chinese platform.

On behalf of Dianping, SpoonX presented a certificate to The Coconut Club for being featured on the 2024 'Must-Eat List' in Singapore.

As the newly appointed agent in Southeast Asia, SpoonX will facilitate regional F&B businesses in leveraging Dianping's extensive user base. This strategic partnership aims to connect millions of Chinese users with local Southeast Asian eateries and entertainment spots through the popular app. By integrating these businesses into Dianping's robust digital ecosystem, SpoonX anticipates a significant boost in visibility and patronage from one of the world's largest consumer markets.

Dianping has revolutionized local lifestyle services in China by providing a comprehensive platform that combines service reviews with smart dining and entertainment solutions. The app's success is driven by its user-centric approach offering detailed reviews and affordable vouchers that enhance customer experiences. An integral component of this partnership is the "Merchant Portal," a sophisticated online tool designed for business owners to manage their profiles, respond to reviews, analyze customer data, and engage effectively with potential customers through targeted marketing initiatives.

"We are honored to represent such a prestigious platform as its appointed agent in this vibrant region," said Zhu Chenhao, Co-founder of SpoonX. "This collaboration not only signifies our commitment but also underscores our confidence in unlocking vast potential within Southeast Asia's F&B sector."

This collaboration marks an important milestone for SpoonX as it continues expanding its influence across Southeast Asia. By combining SpoonX's expertise in content and influencer marketing with Dianping's powerful digital tools including CPC services and Merchant Portal, both partners anticipate creating substantial new growth avenues for local businesses aiming at attracting international tourists from China. The initiative also mirrors a growing trend among international merchants to directly target Chinese travelers, highlighting a renewed focus on accessing this lucrative market segment.

About SpoonX

Founded under Zaihui Inc., SpoonX established its operations based out of Singapore since 2022. Empowered by Zaihui Inc. which has a decade of experience serving over 28,000 brands in China, SpoonX streamlines and boosts business growth with extensive Content and Influencer Marketing solutions. Endorsed by Singapore's Economic Development Board's Tech@SG program, SpoonX focuses on providing social media and influencer marketing services in Southeast Asia, with Singapore as its overseas regional headquarters.

