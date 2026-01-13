Sprucely.io Launches AI-Generated Analytics Dashboards Professional Teams Can Deploy in Seconds

Self-service platform eliminates data analysis barriers for SMEs, enabling teams to generate business insights without data analysts, technical training, or IT support.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergence Software today launched AI capabilities with its visual analytics platform Sprucely.io that creates business dashboards from data in 30 seconds. The platform enables professional teams across executive, marketing, operations, and sales functions to transform raw data into actionable insights with no data preparation or scripting required, addressing bottlenecks that traditionally require manual overhead.

AI-generated visual analytics dashboard by Sprucely.io

Sprucely.io helps teams surface seasonality patterns – including day-of-the-week, time-of-day, and seasonal cycles – from data that can be configured with a no-code interface. This capability is particularly useful for operational teams to identify cyclical patterns and outliers to drive improvements to business performance. These insights are otherwise difficult to derive from raw data or spreadsheets without significant data processing.

"Our new AI capabilities allow teams to accurately generate dashboards based on context and purpose – in seconds not hours. We aim to make data-driven insights accessible to all," said Erik Unemyr, Managing Director of Emergence Software.

Read the guide to create interactive dashboards from Excel spreadsheets.

Styling capabilities allow teams to apply corporate branding to dashboards through customizable color schemes, object styling, and logos. This ensures presentation-ready outputs that meet visual guidelines for immediate distribution to clients, executives, or stakeholders. Dashboards integrate with PowerPoint presentations using Sprucely.io's free add-in.

Sprucely.io is available now at www.sprucely.io with free and paid plans.

About Sprucely.io

Sprucely.io is a platform that provides visual analytics as a service. Using a self-service model, the platform converts raw data into actionable insights in the form of interactive dashboards. With automated data import and AI, tailored dashboards are created in seconds.

About Emergence Software

Emergence Software, the operator of Sprucely.io, is a Singapore-based technology startup and Software-as-a-Service provider focusing on data insights and management solutions for project and operational teams.

