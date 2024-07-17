SPTel Partners with ST Engineering, Nokia and Fortinet on Quantum-Safe Services to Boost Cyber Defence for Organisations

Services combine advanced quantum encryption products to help organisations safeguard against quantum threats for comprehensive and reliable network protection

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPTel, a joint venture company of ST Engineering and SP Group, today announced the launch of its new Quantum-Safe Services that will enhance its National Quantum-Safe Network Plus (NQSN+) solution offering. Built on SPTel's ultra-low latency network, the services integrate industry-leading quantum encryption products from ST Engineering, Nokia and Fortinet to provide organisations a comprehensive security architecture that protects all layers of network connectivity. This allows organisations to leverage quantum security to enhance their security strategy and network architecture with minimal disruption.

SPTel and SpeQtral, a pioneer in quantum communications that develops quantum-secure products and services, were jointly appointed by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority to build Southeast Asia's first quantum-safe infrastructure, NQSN+, to help businesses tap on quantum-safe technologies. NQSN+ is part of Singapore's Digital Connectivity Blueprint that outlines the next bound of the nation's digital connectivity plans up to 2030. NQSN+ is envisaged to help enhance resiliency and security for the public and private sectors, especially the healthcare and financial services industries and those that own critical infrastructure, enabling them to safeguard data transmission and fortify their cyber defences against quantum threats.

Designed for compatibility with existing IT infrastructures and networks, SPTel's Quantum-Safe Services offer a convenient plug-and-play model that is scalable to meet diverse business requirements. It is available as part of SPTel's Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)-as-a-service offering, eliminating the need for organisations to own and manage their own QKD-enabled equipment to support the quick deployment of quantum-safe solutions that target specific security concerns.

Comprehensive Security Across All Network Layers

SPTel's Quantum-Safe Services secure data across the physical, data link and network layers:

Securing the Physical Layer with Nokia's DWDM with Encryption

Nokia's leading-edge DWDM (dense wavelength-division multiplexing) platform has built-in quantum-safe encryption. Nokia's technology, together with SPTel's Data Centre Interconnect ( DCI ) and NQSN + solution, enables organisations to secure their dedicated bandwidth requirements between data centres. Organisations will have full control to send network traffic at the highest bandwidth, including 100G/400G.

Securing the Data Link Layer with ST Engineering's Encryptor

ST Engineering's encryptor uses quantum-resistant techniques to secure data transmissions against quantum-based attacks, protecting sensitive data from unauthorised access and tampering. It also enables organisations to securely bridge their LAN network across multiple sites nationwide. When paired with SPTel's Metro Ethernet service, it seamlessly integrates into existing LAN environments while maintaining secure connections at the subscribed bandwidth.

Securing the Network Layer with Fortinet's FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall with Encryption

Fortinet's next-generation firewall ( NGFW ) with Secure SD-WAN delivers quantum encryption on SPTel's Quantum-Safe Network, enabling organisations to use SPTel's Internet and/or IPVPN service to securely connect across multiple sites. This provides flexibility in network management and control in optimisation and prioritisation . This NGFW also provides a comprehensive selection of security services to combat known, unknown, zero-day and emerging AI-based threats.

"While quantum computers have not yet become mainstream, the threat of 'harvest now, decrypt later' cyberattacks is a significant concern. Organisations managing sensitive and confidential data need to start securing their networks against potential quantum attacks. Through our strategic partnerships with ST Engineering, Nokia and Fortinet, we can access advanced capabilities in quantum encryption technologies supported by our ultra-low latency network, to offer organisations a reliable turnkey QKD solution to help them rapidly fortify their security architecture cost-effectively," said Titus Yong, CEO of SPTel.

"Traditional encryption methods will face growing vulnerabilities as quantum computing becomes more widespread. This underscores the need for advanced encryptors that utilise quantum-resistant techniques to defend against quantum computing threats. Through our partnership with SPTel, organisations can future-proof their data transmission against quantum computing threats while seamlessly integrating our quantum-resistant encryption technology into their current network services and maintaining operational efficiency for organisations," said Goh Eng Choon, President of Cyber at ST Engineering.

"We're committed to our partnership with SPTel to deliver quantum-safe networks via optical networking technology. Our low latency and highly performant optical encryption are built into our industry leading optical portfolio and will enable SPTel to offer quantum-safe high-capacity transport services. This will allow them to offer advanced quantum-safe solutions today to better compete in the finance, healthcare, government and enterprise sectors," said Stuart Hendry, Head of Enterprise and Partner Sales for Asia Pacific, Network Infrastructure at Nokia.

Jess Ng, Country Head for Singapore and Brunei, Fortinet, said, "Fortinet is committed to advancing quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions. Our collaboration with SPTel integrates FortiGate next-generation firewalls within SPTel's NQSN+ service offering, fortifying the defences of critical industries in Singapore. This partnership leverages our cutting-edge technology to enhance network resilience, ensuring organisations are prepared for future cybersecurity challenges. Together, we are setting a new standard in accessible and scalable quantum security."

About SPTel

SPTel is a joint venture company of ST Engineering and SP Group. SPTel uses unique fibre pathways that combine leased SP Group infrastructure and owned fibre pipes, laid alongside the power network cables. As a leading provider of next-generation telecommunications and digital solutions SPTel places a strong focus on innovation and reliability. This enables SPTel to deliver secure and scalable connectivity, edge cloud, IoT-a-a-S and managed security solutions to businesses, government agencies, and service providers. SPTel is committed to driving digital transformation by providing cutting-edge technologies and exceptional customer experiences.

For more information, please visit www.sptel.com.

About ST Engineering

ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group with a diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defence and public security segments. The Group harnesses technology and innovation to solve real-world problems, enabling a more secure and sustainable world. Headquartered in Singapore, it has operations spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in more than 100 countries. ST Engineering reported revenue of over $10b in FY2023 and ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of MSCI Singapore, FTSE Straits Times Index and Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence.

Learn more at www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

