SquareX Makes a Mark at GovWare 2023: Showcasing Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity Solutions

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SquareX , a leading innovator in consumer cybersecurity, is thrilled to announce its participation in the prestigious GovWare 2023, Asia's most anticipated cybersecurity conference and exhibition. SquareX will be exhibiting at the event, showcasing its deterministic approach to cybersecurity that aims to disrupt the end-point security landscape at Booth B18.

GovWare, renowned for bringing together top cybersecurity experts, thought leaders, and technology enthusiasts, offers an ideal platform for SquareX to demonstrate its commitment to providing consumers with seamless online security.

Event Details:

Date: 17-19 October 2023

Location: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore

Booth: SquareX will be located at Booth B18

SquareX is dedicated to transforming the way consumers perceive and experience cybersecurity. With its simple browser extension users can navigate the online world with confidence, opening files and websites securely while maintaining productivity. It helps. It does this by seamlessly integrating users' browsers with disposable cloud environments, ensuring a seamless workflow. These cloud environments act as secure sandboxes, preventing malware or exploits from harming users or SquareX infrastructure. When users are done, a single click disposes of the environment, erasing all session data, including files, viewing history, and changes.

At GovWare 2023, SquareX will present its pioneering approach to cybersecurity, emphasizing how its Deterministic Security Model sets it apart from conventional security solutions like antivirus/ antimalware softwares etc. Visitors to the SquareX booth can explore firsthand how the product seamlessly integrates users' browsers with the cloud, providing unparalleled protection without disrupting workflow.

SquareX Founder Vivek Ramachandran expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating, "GovWare is an exceptional platform for us to engage with cybersecurity professionals, gain valuable insights, and showcase why we say we want users to be fearless online. We are excited to share how SquareX is redefining online safety for consumers."

As a company committed to user-centric security, SquareX recognizes the importance of cybersecurity in both public and private sectors. The company's presence at GovWare underscores its dedication to providing robust solutions for governments, organizations, and individual users.

Visit SquareX at Booth B18 at GovWare 2023 to learn more about its innovative cybersecurity product and to meet the team behind this revolutionary approach to online security.

About SquareX:

SquareX is founded by Vivek Ramachandran, a renowned cyber security professional and serial entrepreneur.

SquareX is engineering a productivity-first cybersecurity solution for consumers from ground-up. The company raised seed funding from Sequoia Capital South East Asia in May 2023 and is aiming to disrupt the end point security landscape by offering a deterministic model to cyber security. Consumers are equipped with a host of Disposable Solutions like Disposable Browsers, Disposable File Viewer, and Disposable Emails and more, that uses its unique isolation technology to provide users infrastructures that help them be safe and fearless online.

