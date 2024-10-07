SquareX Presents Industry-First Browser Detection Response Solution at GovWare 2024 -- A Must-See for Cybersecurity Leaders

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SquareX , the browser security company who is redefining enterprise browser security, is gearing up for GovWare 2024 , happening from 15-17 October. With its industry-first Browser Detection and Response (BDR) solution, SquareX is tackling client-side web attacks directly inside the browser and promises to reveal the future of browser security to visitors.

Undeniably, the web browser is the most used application within the enterprise but also the least protected. Bad actors are on the rise and are always targeting the weakest link: employees and consultants. Unfortunately, most of these attacks happen online when the employee or consultant is going about his daily work and SquareX's BDR technology is the only solution that focuses entirely on client-side web attacks, happening in real time against enterprise users.

Major enterprises trust and implement Secure Web Gateways in their organizations, but SquareX's research challenges this status quo by shedding light on an attack class called Last Mile Reassembly Attacks . These attacks can bypass every SWG in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Access Security Edge (SASE) and Secure Security Edge (SSE), and unequivocally disputes the effectiveness of traditional SWGs' performance. Enterprises and vendors can test their posture against these attacks on the website that SquareX has put out – browser.security .



SquareX's solution is able to stop client-side attacks missed by traditional security solutions such as Last Mile Reassembly Attacks, Malicious QR Codes, Browser-in-the-Browser (BitB) Phishing, Macro-Based Malware and other browser-based attacks.

"Today, the browser is always the initial access point for web attacks," says Vivek Ramachandran , Founder and CEO of SquareX. "SquareX's technology stops these attacks in their tracks—in the browser itself, in real-time against complex client-side threats—without ever compromising employees' security and productivity."



"At GovWare 2024, we're showcasing how SquareX fills the critical gaps left by traditional SWGs, and through its Browser Detection and Response solution, delivers an unprecedented level of protection for enterprises." concludes Vivek Ramachandran. SquareX invites CISOs, CTOs, Heads of Security, cybersecurity professionals and even SWG vendors themselves to visit them at Booth B20 at GovWare 2024 for a live demonstration of SquareX's solution. The team will also be showing live demos of SWG bypasses using more than 30+ techniques that attackers are actively exploiting in the wild.

SquareX opens the floor to cybersecurity leaders and experts to have discussions on the future of browser security and the new BDR solution space this October.

About SquareX:

SquareX helps organizations detect, mitigate and threat-hunt client-side web attacks happening against their users in real time.



SquareX's industry-first Browser Detection and Response (BDR) solution, takes an attack-focused approach to browser security, ensuring enterprise users are protected against advanced threats like malicious QR Codes, Browser-in-the-Browser phishing, macro-based malware and other web attacks encompassing malicious files, websites, scripts, and compromised networks.



With SquareX, enterprises can provide contractors and remote workers with secure access to internal applications, enterprise SaaS, and convert the browsers on BYOD / unmanaged devices into trusted browsing sessions.

