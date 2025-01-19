Squid Game Teams Up with JINRO Soju for Season 2 & Exclusive Themed Merchandise

JINRO to appear again in the newest season; partnership to offer limited edition JINRO bottles, a Young-hee drinking game device, and more

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiteJinro's flagship soju brand, JINRO (Korean name 'Chamisul'), is teaming up with Squid Game for a unique collaboration featuring exclusive themed merchandise and specially designed limited editions.

Netflix's global phenomenon, Squid Game, is returning for its highly anticipated Season 2 on December 26, 2024. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the first season of the series became Netflix's most-watched show while introducing Korean dramas to a global audience. The new season brings back fan-favorites Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Gong Yoo, along with new cast members such as Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, and Lee Jin-wook.

JINRO Soju, fondly referred to as the "Green Bottle" in Squid Game Season 1, gained international attention when it was prominently featured on-screen. The memorable scene of Player 456, Seong Gi-hun, and Player 001, Oh Il-nam, sharing soju at a convenience store table became iconic, sparking a surge in global interest in Korean soju. Building on this momentum, HiteJinro has leveraged the opportunity to create a second major collaboration that integrates Squid Game characters and themes into its branding to cater to the hit show's many fans.

Limited Edition JINRO

As part of the collaboration, JINRO will offer limited edition Squid Game-themed soju bottles. Creative label designs will feature beloved characters like Young-hee, the Pink Guards, and the Front Man alongside JINRO's signature dew-drop logo. The label's Korean letters "ㅁ, ㅇ, ㅅ" are accented in Squid Game's signature pink, symbolizing the guards' shapes: circle, triangle, and square. These editions will be available for a limited time through channels:

Japan: Supermarkets such as MaxValu, Don Quijote , Maruetsu, AEON; convenience stores like 7-Eleven, Lawson, FamilyMart; Korean restaurants

Supermarkets such as MaxValu, , Maruetsu, AEON; convenience stores like 7-Eleven, Lawson, FamilyMart; Korean restaurants Mexico: Convenience stores including 7-Eleven, major supermarkets, HEB, Soriana, Korean restaurants

Convenience stores including 7-Eleven, major supermarkets, HEB, Soriana, Korean restaurants Australia: Major EDG stores ( Dan Murphy's , BWS), COLES stores (First Choice, Liquorland), Korean restaurants

Exclusive Merchandise for Fans

HiteJinro is also releasing four limited-edition collectibles inspired by Squid Game 2 characters:

Young-hee drinking game device : A rotating Young-hee head, reminiscent of the "Red Light, Green Light" game, adds a playful twist to drinking games.

: A rotating Young-hee head, reminiscent of the "Red Light, Green Light" game, adds a playful twist to drinking games. Pink Guard figurines : These collectible toads, modeled after the guards, come in three ranks – circle, triangle, and square – reflecting their hierarchy.

: These collectible toads, modeled after the guards, come in three ranks – circle, triangle, and square – reflecting their hierarchy. Participant apron : A stylish apron designed after the contestants' iconic uniforms.

: A stylish apron designed after the contestants' iconic uniforms. Character-themed soju glass: Adorable and functional, these glasses enhance any drinking experience.

These exclusive items will be available through special promotional events in Squid Game's most popular markets: Korea, Japan, Australia, and Mexico. Fans can follow HiteJinro's official Instagram pages for event details .

A Collaboration That Breaks Boundaries

Uniting Squid Game, Netflix's record-breaking show, and JINRO soju, the world's best-selling spirit, promises to captivate fans globally just as Season 2 aims to make streaming history once again.

The game must go on. Stay tuned to experience JINRO's role in the second chapter of the Squid Game saga.

SOURCE HITEJINRO