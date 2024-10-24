SSAB Expands Strenx® Certified Fabricator Network to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SSAB, a global leader in high-strength steel, is proud to announce the launch of the Strenx® Certified Fabricator, an exclusive initiative designed to recognize and promote excellence in the field of high strength steel fabrication.

Strenx® Certified Fabricator connects a select group of fabricators with a proven ability to provide OEMs with state-of-the-art steel components and pre-fabricated structures. They have demonstrated exceptional skill and expertise in working with SSAB's Strenx® performance steel.

SSAB has appointed Hytex Engineering Works Sdn Bhd in Malaysia. These fabricators have consistently demonstrated their dedication to excellence in various aspects of their work, including:

**Exceptional Quality:** Strenx® Certified Fabricators have consistently delivered products of superior quality, adhering to the highest industry standards. Their commitment to quality ensures that customers receive reliable, high-performance steel components for a wide range of applications. **Innovation:** These fabricators have a proven track record of embracing innovation in their processes and products. They continuously seek out new technologies and techniques to enhance efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and improve product performance. **Sustainability:** The certification represents a collective commitment to sustainable practices. Members are devoted to reducing their environmental footprint, using energy-efficient processes, and promoting the use of SSAB's environmentally-friendly steel products.

As part of this initiative, SSAB will provide these fabricators with advanced training, technical support, and exclusive access to the latest innovations in steel materials, all aimed at fostering excellence and innovation in the industry.

Sara Maltén, Director Customer Networks at SSAB, comments on the initiative's launch: "We are thrilled to expand the Strenx® Certified Fabricator network to Malaysia. By establishing this network, we are creating a community of excellence where the very best in the industry can thrive, innovate, and work together to elevate the standards of structural steel fabrication."

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries. SSAB has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US.

