SSI Schaefer at CeMAT Australia 2024: Unlocking Automation with Tailored Solutions

Thomas Elstner, Head of Software Product Management, will lead a discussion on how software maximises the advantages of automated intralogistics, addressing key questions such as:

How will software be integral to driving my business Innovations into the future?

Why are scalability and flexibility so important?

What should I prioritise when selecting warehouse management software?

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SSI Schaefer, a global leader in intralogistics and automated warehouse solutions, is set to host a series of insightful presentations at CeMAT Australia 2024, occurring from July 23-25 in Melbourne (Booth #821). As a proud sponsor of the event, several of the company's executives will share their expertise at the CeMAT Knowledge Theatre powered by SSI Schaefer. Kicking off the panel discussion on the first day, Thomas Elstner, Head of Software Product Management at SSI Schaefer, will discuss how software is integral to unleashing the full potential of intralogistics innovations.

Event Details:

1. "Upscale your Warehouse: How Will Software be Integral to Driving your Business Innovations Into the Future?"

July 23, 15:00-15:30

Presenter: Thomas Elstner, Head of Software Product Management at SSI Schaefer

Panel Speakers:

Brett Thirup, Managing Director Australia and New Zealand, SSI Schaefer

Jens Nikolai, National Sales Manager, SSI Schaefer

Airyn Ong, Head of Software APAC & MEA, SSI Schaefer

Customised software provides a significant competitive advantage, enabling businesses to fully realise the potential of automation. By centralising and simplifying processes, it enhances warehouse performance and efficiency while supporting future growth.

Additional Sessions:

2. "As Automation Expands, is there Still a Role for People in Materials Handling?"

Panel Speaker: Jens Nikolai, National Sales Manager, SSI Schaefer

July 24, 11:35-12:15

3. "Warehouse Automation but Make it Scaleable - Making Transformation More Accessible for SMEs"

Panel Speaker: Brett Thirup, Managing Director Australia and New Zealand, SSI Schaefer

July 25, 9:30-10:15

To participate in a panel discussion, please visit: https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/en-au/newsroom/events/ssi-schaefer-will-participate-in-cemat-2024-melbourne-1814414

To pre-book a one-on-one consultation session: https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/en-au/about-us/contact-us

"Just like every person is unique, every software solution must be tailored to the specific facility and business it serves," stated Brett Thirup, ahead of the expo. "By approaching challenges comprehensively and collaborating with intralogistics experts, businesses can harness software to unlock their full potential while strategically planning for future growth."

Empowering Automation with Centralised Software

Warehouse managers globally are increasingly adopting automation to future-proof their operations, yet there remains a vital need for digital solutions - specifically, software tailored to individual businesses. For software to serve as the command centre of any facility, it must align with the unique goals, operations, and growth trajectory of each organisation. SSI Schaefer's centralised warehouse management software WAMAS® offers full visibility with real-time monitoring of processes, optimising control and configuration.

WAMAS® Software Portfolio

Visitors to SSI Schaefer's CeMAT Australia booth (Booth #821) can experience the impact of WAMAS® at first hand with the on-site Augmented Reality App. Recognised in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems, WAMAS WMS (Warehouse Management Software) delivers a comprehensive logistics software toolbox, elevating the performance of intralogistics. Comprised of perfectly coordinated modules and solutions, WAMAS® can be implemented using a "mix and match" approach to meet specific needs. When new challenges arise, SSI Schaefer's experts work closely with clients to adapt existing systems for optimal outcomes.

About SSI Schaefer

The SSI Schaefer Group is a leading global solution provider for all areas of intralogistics. With innovative technologies and software, the company empowers small to medium-sized enterprises as well as large companies to increase the efficiency and sustainability of their storage, picking, and transport processes. SSI Schaefer offers complete solutions ranging from fully automated warehouses with tailored service and maintenance packages to robotics and automated guided vehicles as well as manual and semi-automatic systems such as workstations, racks, and containers.

For further information, please visit SSI Schaefer's newly updated website https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/en-au

