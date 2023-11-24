SSI Securities Corporation Wins 'Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Award' in 2023

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its establishment in 2014, the ACES Awards, which is organised by MORS Group, has grown to become one of the most coveted accolades in Asia. This is substantiated by the exclusive list of winners, including some of Asia's most renowned business leaders, corporations, and brands.

SSI Securities Corporation participated for the first time and won in the category of “Asia’s Most Influential Companies” at the 'Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards 2023, which is organised by MORS Group.

ACES Awards winners are chosen based on revenue, profitability, employee count, innovation, brand influence, and commitment to sustainability. Meeting these criteria, SSI Securities Corporation emerged victorious, reinforcing its role as a prominent financial institution, and emphasizing its dedication to sustainability goals.

SSI's mission is to connect capital to opportunities. This mission unifies all businesses under the SSI brand and will guide any future opportunities the brand may undertake.

SSI Securities Corporation boasts solid financial resources and an experienced team with in-depth knowledge of the local market, allowing the company to pursue a long-term strategy of becoming a comprehensive financial solutions provider. With 23 years of experience in the Vietnamese financial market, SSI has firmly established itself as a leading financial institution with significant growth. As of September 30, 2023, total assets reached VND 55,282 billion, a 5.9% increase, and owners' equity stood at VND 22,708 billion, up 1.5% compared to the end of 2022.

SSI has continued to implement CSR initiatives, maintaining a balance between economic, social, and environmental goals. For many years, SSI has consistently ranked among the 'Top 1,000 corporate income taxpayers in Vietnam.' The company actively participates in the development of the securities market, pioneering the development of new products and improving existing ones to enhance customer satisfaction. Simultaneously,SSI invests in and establishes several educational initiatives for the next generation, contributing to shaping a better society in the long term.

Winning the ACES Awards was an honor for SSI, exemplifying the company's dedication to quality and long-term viability in all aspects of its business operations. It also showcased achievements in promoting sustainable development, corporate social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

SSI does more than just business; the company works to unlock opportunities in financial markets and transform them into wealth and growth for Vietnamese individuals, businesses, and communities.

