St Michael's Phase two hosting Manchester's first branded residences: The W Residences

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched by Asia Bankers Club, Ashton Hawks and Golden Emperor in Hong Kong this month is the No.2 St Michael's (phase two) of The St. Michael's – Gary Neville's £400m landmark development located in the heart of Manchester city, launched July this year in the UK. The project took 15 years of hard work to transform an underused area of the city into a new world-class destination for work, rest and play. This pinnacle project is brought to the world by Relentless Developments and Salboy.

7 November 2023 W Residences Manchester

Alongside 75,000 sq. ft of office space at No.2 St Michael's, the second phase of the scheme will be Manchester's most exclusive postcode. The W Residences, a collaboration between Salboy and Relentless and Marriott International. Located within the St Michael's scheme, an iconic 41-storey tower will be home to a 162-bed 5 Star international hotel brand plus 213 luxury residences. The residence will be Manchester's most prestigious residential building since history. Residents are not simply living but a lifestyle with the best design, craft and fashion. Set to open Q1 2027, W Manchester will bring bold design, distinctive dining and always-on programming to the city as well as signature spaces including the Living Room, WET deck, W Lounge, AWAY Spa and FIT fitness centre. Every resident will enjoy the elite benefits of the Marriott BonvoyTM, 24-hour concierge (W's whenever/wherever service), round-the-clock in-residence dining, laundry and dry cleaning.

W Manchester is the brand's first outside London and one of only 20 worldwide. The globally-renowned brand joins a raft of international companies at the transformative St Michael's development including Nikkei restaurant brand, Chotto Matte.

No.1 St Michael's comprises nine floors of best-in-class office space and is expected to be the first fully Net Zero Carbon commercial development in the city, both in operation and delivery. St Michael's is aiming to set new standards in quality, aesthetic and experience in the city, becoming a high-profile destination for food, drink and entertainment.

The development will officially be launched to the public on the 18th and 19th of November at The Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. Mr Kingston Lai, the CEO of Knightsbridge Partners: Founder of Asia Bankers Club, Ashton Hawks & Golden Emperor, will be hosting three seminars each day for potential residences.

Gary Neville, Director at Relentless Developments, said: "We've worked so hard to create a development that is distinctive in both its imaginative design and heritage as well as its location connecting the city's business district with the historic civic quarter. Signing a deal with two of the world's most reputable law firms and setting a new headline rent as we launch is testament to that."

Simon Ismail, Co-Founder of Salboy, said: "Salboy and Relentless share a passion for delivering this new world-class development in the centre of Manchester. We are really looking forward to delivering No.2 St Michael's, with the help of all of our dedicated partners. When complete, this long-awaited development will raise the bar for the city's residential, hospitality, workspace and leisure offerings."

Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP – Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International, commented: "We are delighted to work with Salboy and Relentless Group to launch our newest residential development under the W brand in Manchester.

"There is a growing demand for luxury living in Manchester and this project in the St. Michael's mixed-use development will deliver that with its vibrant design and impeccable service for its residences and hotel."

Kingston Lai, the CEO of Knightsbridge Partners: Founder of Asia Bankers Club, Ashton Hawks & Golden Emperor commented: "Manchester's residential style has always been conventional but with the W Residences Manchester it will set a whole new standard in sophistication to the city, blending contemporary design with unrivaled amenities to provide an extraordinary living experience."

About Salboy

Salboy is an award-winning property company developing and funding high quality housing and property developments throughout the UK. To date Salboy has delivered more than 3,250 high quality homes in sought-after city locations and is one of the most recognisable and prolific property development brands in Manchester and Salford - cities at the heart of the UK's vibrant North West.

About Relentless Developments

Relentless Developments is a property development company led by Anthony Kilbride and Gary Neville. Projects to-date include Hotel Football in Old Trafford and the Stock Exchange Hotel in the city centre.

About Asia Bankers Club

Asia Bankers Club is a private investment club for banking and finance professionals. Providing physical assets options for investments, such as properties, fine wines, art, timepieces, and collectables. Our members are from top tier investment, private and consumer banks, asset management companies, private equity firms, hedge funds, and sovereign wealth funds located in key financial centres.

www.asiabankersclub.com

About Golden Emperor

Golden Emperor Properties Limited offers overseas properties to international clients. The company has a team of dedicated sales agents who provide consultancy and information on transaction-related topics such as taxation, sales & purchase procedures, payment schedules, etc. Golden Emperor represents property developers from Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia, the USA, Australia and the UK.

www.goldenemperor.com

About Ashton Hawks

Ashton Hawks was founded by a group of renowned investment experts balancing luxury leisure, lifestyle and investment. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with overseas branches in Bangkok and Vietnam. Ashton Hawks takes pride in being a boutique real estate consultant for the ultra-affluent.

www.ashtonhawks.com

