STAAR Surgical Celebrates Three Million Implantable Collamer® Lenses

LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for myopia, astigmatism and presbyopia, today announced that more than three million ICLs have been sold globally.1

"We extend our sincere gratitude to the surgeons and clinicians with whom we partner and to their patients who have chosen our ICLs for their vision correction as we celebrate our three million lens milestone," said Tom Frinzi, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. "EVO ICL is the next logical step in refractive innovation with clear differentiators in patient outcomes and satisfaction. Our lens-based technology is ushering in the next generation of vision correction by helping to free patients from the struggle of daily contacts and eyeglasses."

EVO ICL is an implantable lens designed to correct a wide range of vision correction needs, including myopia with and without astigmatism, through a minimally invasive procedure. The EVO ICL lens is implanted between the iris (the colored part of the eye) and the natural crystalline lens in a quick and safe procedure. It's biocompatible and does not remove corneal tissue, so it works with the natural eye, and the lens implant is removable by a surgeon, if desired. Myopia (nearsightedness) is the most common refractive visual error and is a global epidemic that is expected to impact over half the world's population by 2050.2

