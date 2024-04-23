Stagwell Adds Indonesia-based Media, Creative, and Technology Agency Leverate Group to Global Affiliate Program

NEW YORK and JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced it has added Leverate Group, an integrated and independent full-service agency based in Indonesia, to its expanding Global Affiliate Network.

This partnership significantly strengthens Stagwell's reach in the Asia Pacific region as well as the network's omnichannel media buying and activation capabilities. This addition also underscores the network's accelerating commitment to growth across Asia, anchored by its regional offices in Singapore and Malaysia, and over 25 affiliate partners in Asia to date.

Amidst predictions that Indonesia is set to be one of the world's top five economies by GDP in 2030 (per National Research Group), this partnership demonstrates Stagwell's continued dedication to delivering scalable and seamless client solutions in this fast-growing, mobile-first market.

"As Southeast Asia's largest economy, Indonesia presents abundant opportunities for global brands to grow with the rise of the urban Indonesian consumer, and for Indonesian brands to take share in the global market," said Randy Duax, managing director, Asia-Pacific for Stagwell. "Partnering with Leverate positions Stagwell to comprehensively support our clients' ambitions in this dynamic and diverse market, bringing best-in-class marketing capabilities and intricate understanding of Indonesia's rich cultural make-up into our service set."

Founded in 2015, Leverate Group is known for delivering bespoke strategies encompassing media, creativity, and technology. The agency's clients include Allianz, Astra Group, BTN Bank, BRI Bank, Permata Bank, BMW, and Merries. Leverate Group will offer robust omnichannel media buying and activation capabilities to Stagwell's global client base, extending the network's Asia Pacific footprint of creative, media, and digital services.

"At Leverate Group, we have a track record of implementing successful campaigns infused with global knowledge, backed by data-driven insight. We aim not to just build our clients' brands, but also to grow their businesses. We look forward to collaborating closely with Stagwell to help clients transform for a digital-driven economy," said Marlina Lim, Chief Executive Officer for Leverate Group.

Stagwell's Global Affiliate Program powers agile global solutions for clients, allowing Stagwell to partner with regional experts to scale marketing capabilities to new regions. Since the program's inception, Stagwell has formed partnerships with nearly 80 affiliates across APAC, EMEA, LATAM and North America, extending Stagwell's global operational reach to 98 countries.

